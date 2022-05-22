Shoppers Say This Airy Babydoll Dress Is 'Very Flattering,' and It's Trending on Amazon Right Now
Dress season is just about here, and Amazon shoppers have found a breezy style that you'll want to wear nonstop this summer.
The Kirundo Babydoll Dress has been getting so much attention on Amazon recently. It's been climbing up the site's fashion Movers and Shakers chart, which shows what items are surging in sales, this week. Relatedly, it's currently ranking on the best-selling dresses chart, too.
Amazon shoppers aren't the only ones loving the flowy dress silhouette right now. Jennifer Lopez recently stepped out for lunch in Malibu wearing a cotton denim babydoll dress from Gucci. Featuring the fashion house's signature Horsebit detailing, the collared mini dress has a box-pleated skirt that flows out.
And this babydoll option, with its loose swingy fit and short length, is an easy (and practical!) sartorial choice for hot summer days. Plus, the Kirundo dress has details that make it extra cute — including on-trend ruffle sleeves and ruched tiers.
Available in sizes up to extra-large, the dress comes in 16 colors. If you want to add a pop of color to your summer wardrobe, you can take your pick from bright hues of red, pink, and yellow. But there are also more subdued shades of blue, green, and brown to shop.
More than 4,000 customers have given the dress a perfect rating, saying its "breathable material" is "perfect for summer." They rave that the "light and airy" rayon-polyester blend fabric "looks and feels expensive."
Customers also love the "very flattering" cut of the dress — "flowy and loose," "but not baggy." They praise how "versatile" it is, too. As one simply put it: "This dress is so easy to throw on and dress up or down, depending on how you style it."
Shoppers have dressed it up with heeled sandals and wedges and worn it casually with sneakers. And they've gotten "a bunch of compliments," whether they're wearing it for graduations, family photo shoots, wedding showers, vacations, or birthday celebrations.
Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the Kirundo Babydoll Dress.