Amazon Shoppers Keep Buying This Chart-Climbing Ribbed Shirt That's as Little as $20 Right Now

They say it’s “comfortable and flattering”

By Isabel Garcia
Published on September 4, 2022 08:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Photo: Amazon

Fall is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to pack away your mini dresses and sleeveless tops. And if you're looking for a new staple piece for the upcoming season, we suggest heading to Amazon.

Right now, Amazon shoppers are loving the Kinlonsair Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt, which is climbing up the site's best-selling tops, tees, and blouses chart. In other words, customers keep adding it to their carts before the new season even officially starts.

KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Kinlonsair Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt in Burgundy, $19.97 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

The long-sleeve top is made of cotton, polyester, and spandex — meaning it's soft and has some stretch. Along with its ribbed material, it has other fun details including cute side buttons and a crew neck with more little buttons.

Depending on the weather, you can pair the versatile top with all sorts of bottoms, from shorts and skirts to pants and jeans. And as it gets colder, you can style it with a cozy jacket and a pair of platform booties.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the top comes in 28 colors, including hues of black, green, pink, blue, red, purple, and brown. Pricing depends on the color you opt for, but it costs as little as $20 in a bunch of colors right now, including burgundy and dark green.

More than 2,400 customers have given the "super cute" shirt a five-star rating, citing its "soft fabric" and "great length." Shoppers also "love the fit" of the top, with several calling it "comfortable and flattering."

Others call out the durability of the shirt, with one five-star reviewer saying that it "launders like a dream." For the best results, the brand recommends either hand washing it or machine washing it inside a laundry bag with cold water, and then line drying it.

Ready to upgrade your summer-to-fall wardrobe? Check out more colors ahead, then head to Amazon to pick up the Kinlonsair Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt for as little as $20.

KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Kinlonsair Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt in Light Blue, $19.97; amazon.com

KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Kinlonsair Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt in Purple, $19.97; amazon.com

KINLONSAIR Women’s Long Sleeve Henley T Shirt
Amazon

Buy It! Kinlonsair Ribbed Long-Sleeve Shirt in Dark Gray, $21.99; amazon.com

