Skims Swim Is Here! Shop the Latest Collection from Kim Kardashian's Brand Before It Sells Out
The queen of curves is dipping her toes in (wait for it) swimwear design. That's right, launching today on Skims.com, Kim Kardashian is rolling out a brand new collection of ultra-flattering bikinis, one-piece swimsuits, sexy separates, and more for her fans to snap up this season.
Her latest fashion endeavor should come as a surprise to no one, especially since the reality star has been posing in string bikinis and the like for as long as we can remember; so it's safe to say that she's a bona fide expert in beach-friendly looks. Plus, given the tremendous success of her solutions-oriented line of shapewear and loungewear thus far, this extension of the body-hugging brand is only fitting.
(Editor's note: While the new swim collection is through quickly, check out these comfy bras and popular loungewear items if you're looking to get your hands on Skims items today.)
Buy It! Skims Swim Tank Monokini, $92; skims.com
Buy It! Skims Swim Sarong Skirt, $78; skims.com
If you're looking to shop the launch, get moving. As with all things on the site, this collection will sell out fast, so we highly recommend you stop what you're doing and snap everything you want online as quickly as you can. The 19-piece collection comes in seven colorways, most of which are strikingly reminiscent of her signature bra and underwear silhouettes from the core collection. So naturally, we expect to find the same level of expertise on fit and design in these swimwear options — if not better.
An official press release from the brand adds a bit more color as to why Kardashian wanted to make a splash with this new undertaking.
"I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time," Kardashian said. "We've really taken the time to make sure we're offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full swim wardrobe — both for in and out of the water. There is truly something here for everyone…the collection is designed to be layered and built upon."
We like the sound of that. Her pool-ready pieces come in sizes XXS to 4X and include a fresh mix of both classic and innovative silhouettes like traditional triangle tops, tanga bikini bottoms, racy monokinis, alluring sarong skirts, and even sporty long-sleeved shirts, tube skirts, and sleek crop tops for a little more coverage. Each versatile piece is constructed of fast-drying, durable fabrics and recycled materials, so you can look good and feel good this summer.
Shop the brand new Kardashian-backed swimwear collection below.
Buy It! Skims Swim Triangle Top, $32; skims.com
Buy It! Skims Swim Cheeky Tanga Bottoms, $32; skims.com
Buy It! Skims Swim T-Shirt, $52; skims.com
Buy It! Skims Swim Mid Waist Bottom, $36; skims.com
Buy It! Skims Swim Plunge Bikini Top, $38; skims.com
Buy It! Skims Swim Tube Skirt, $54; skims.com
