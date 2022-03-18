Skims Swim Is Here! Shop the Latest Collection from Kim Kardashian's Brand Before It Sells Out

"I know our customers have been wanting this from us for such a long time," Kardashian said. "We've really taken the time to make sure we're offering the best solutions for our customers. Buying swimwear should be fun and easy, yet so many women feel daunted by it. I wanted to change that and make the process as simple as possible by providing a full swim wardrobe — both for in and out of the water. There is truly something here for everyone…the collection is designed to be layered and built upon."