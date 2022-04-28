The Exclusive Kim Kardashian Spring Style Edit on Revolve Is Here
Kim Kardashian knows a good thing when she sees it.
Just take a look at her exclusive Revolve Spring Style Edit, which is now live on the site. This curated selection of 20 striking fashion finds (approved by Kim herself, natch) marks a celebration between the retailer and the mogul, and was developed "in coincidence with Kim's first-time attending Revolve Festival," according to the official press release.
If you ask us, the savvy partnership only seems fitting, especially since the entrepreneur has been publicly supporting the online store (which is a fan favorite among celebrities, influencers, and stylish consumers alike) for several years now. In the summer of 2016, Kardashian made a memorable appearance at the Revolve House in the Hamptons; and most recently, she showed up (clad in head-to-toe leather Balenciaga) to toast the new Revolve Social Club opening in Los Angeles.
If you've ever wondered what it's like to be styled by the fashion icon herself, now's your chance. Kardashian's Spring Style Edit gives us an inside glimpse into what pieces really resonate with her — which is reason enough to shop the entire roundup in and of itself.
"I feel like you always have to be yourself," Kardashian said in the press release. "Simple. Sexy. I wanted my picks to be classic pieces that everyone would look good in and find easy to put together with other outfits. I made sure that everything was just really versatile."
Curious what one might find in Kim K.'s Style Edit? For starters, there's an edgy mix of statement-making clothing and accessories from brands like Alexander Wang, Good American, Miaou, Norma Kamali, and more. We spotted several flirty corset tops, slinky mini dresses, and even a pair of tulle elbow-length gloves, and a cutout catsuit to boot.
Buy It! Good American Good Waist Jeans, $145; revolve.com
If you're feeling less adventurous, the reality star also rounded up a few foolproof items for those who prefer to play it safe. We love the versatility of this '90s-inspired ribbed white tank, and think these Good American jeans would fit and flatter any number of body shapes. If you're feeling a little spendy, scoop up this pastel pink shoulder bag from Alexander Wang, which is feminine and functional for day or night. Shop these standouts below and check out the full Spring Style Edit by Kim Kardashian ASAP before items run out.
Buy It! The Bar Tulle Gloves, $98; revolve.com
Buy It! Good American Lettuce Edge Cropped Top, $65; revolve.com
Buy It! Nbd Darby Mini Dress, $198; revolve.com
Buy It! Re Ona Ribbed Modal Bralette, $48; revolve.com
Buy It! H:ours Suki Cutout Joggers, $198; revolve.com
