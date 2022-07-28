The Most Popular Newly Released Blouse on Amazon Is Just $22 Right Now — and It's So 'Flattering'
If you're still looking to build your summer wardrobe, consider this airy blouse that Amazon shoppers keep adding to their carts.
Right now, the Kikula Women's V-Neck Blouse, which costs just $22, is the most popular newly released blouse on Amazon – meaning shoppers can't stop buying the breezy top for summer. Ideal for high temps, the breathable top is made mostly of polyester and a bit of spandex that gives it some stretch. And it has a loose fit that won't cling to you, even if you get sweaty on hot days.
An elevated take on a classic V-neck top, the blouse has cute details, including tiered ruffle sleeves. (Ruffles have been everywhere this year, so it comes as no surprise that a ruffle-sleeve top is blowing up on Amazon right now.) The blouse also features a pointelle eyelet design, giving it some texture.
Available in sizes up to XXL, the top comes in seven colors. You can take your pick from neutrals like black and white as well as brighter hues of yellow, blue, red, and green.
The versatile top is easy to dress up or down. If you're dressing for something casual, like a brunch date or a picnic in the park, wear it with breathable shorts and sneakers or flat sandals. For more more formal outings, pair it with a skirt and throw on some accessories and heeled sandals.
Even though the top just dropped a couple months ago, it already has several five-star ratings and glowing reviews from shoppers. Reviewers appreciate the "comfortable" top's "soft fabric" and "loose fit." And despite its roomy cut, the top is still "tapered and flattering," one shopper pointed out.
Another customer who left a five-star rating wrote, "The fabric was very cool in this hot, humid Mississippi weather."
Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up the $22 Kikula Women's V-Neck Blouse!
