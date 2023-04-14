Spring Shoes for Kids Are on Major Sale at Zappos — Here Are Our 11 Favorite Finds

Spring is finally here and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh — shoes included. Whether your kid has outgrown their current shoes or simply needs a fresh waterproof pair for vacation, Zappos is having a major spring sale on hundreds of kids' styles including big-name brands like Birkenstock, Crocs, Native Shoes, Adidas, Teva, New Balance, and more.

From toddler sandals to little and big kid comfy sneakers, there's something in the sale for every kid in the family. To help save busy parents precious time, we've scoured all the sale pages and rounded up our top picks — starting as low as $12.

The Best Kids Spring Shoes Deals at Zappos

Experienced parents know water shoes are a must during the warm weather months. They keep kids from slipping and getting injured, and from complaining about every tiny pokey rock, stick, or scrap of fuzz on the ground. We love these quick-drying sandals from Keen, a brand known for its high quality. The adjustable bungee ties make them a breeze to get on even the wiggliest kid and the sturdy rubber outsole provides ample traction to make these great for both water play and hiking. One reviewer raved that her "very picky" daughter "loved these," while another loved that "toes are protected and can move unlike flip-flops," and many praised the shoes for being "so comfortable."

Buy It! Keen Kids Newport H2 Sandals in Rainbow Tie-Dye, $41.46 (orig. $65); zappos.com

Mini-mes can match with their adult counterparts when they get their own pair of the wildly popular Birkenstock Arizonas — at $20 off. These vegan slide-on sandals come in both toddler and little kid sizes and we love that the neutral gray will match with everything and hide inevitable dirt. One parent reviewer shared that her kids "fought over these" so much that she ended up ordering another pair.

Buy It! Birkenstock Kids Arizona Sandals in Stone Coin Canvas, $50.36 (orig. $69.95); zappos.com

My own super picky child has these Sketchers and loves how soft and comfy they are straight out of the box, and with no laces, they're a slip-on sneaker dream come true. Other reviewers appear to agree with rave reviews about how they're "easy to get on and off quickly," "lightweight, breathable, stretchy," and "very comfy!" Many reviewers also mentioned that no socks are required, which may be an added bonus in the warm weather months.

Buy It! Skechers Kids Ultra Flex 2.0, $34.08 (orig. $49.95); zappos.com

Buy It! Crocs Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clogs, $29.99 (orig. $44.95); zappos.com

Buy It! Native Shoes Kids Jefferson Shoes in Torch Red/Mickey Print, $28.79 (orig. $44.99); zappos.com

Buy It! Adidas Adilette Little Kid/Big Kid Slides, $36.80 (orig. $40); zappos.com

Buy It! Under Armour Kids Assert 9 AC Sneakers, $33 (orig. $55); zappos.com

Buy It! Adidas Kids Grand Court 2.0, $45.07 (orig. $55); zappos.com

Buy It! New Balance Kids Rave Run v2, $41.79 (orig. $54.99); zappos.com

Buy It! Roxy Kids Viva VI Flip-Flops, $12.06 (orig. $18); zappos.com

Buy It! Stride Rite SM Splash, $39.99 (orig. $48); zappos.com

