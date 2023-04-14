Spring Shoes for Kids Are on Major Sale at Zappos — Here Are Our 11 Favorite Finds Brands like Birkenstock, Crocs, Adidas, New Balance, and more are deeply discounted By Esther Carlstone Published on April 14, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Spring is finally here and that means it's time for a wardrobe refresh — shoes included. Whether your kid has outgrown their current shoes or simply needs a fresh waterproof pair for vacation, Zappos is having a major spring sale on hundreds of kids' styles including big-name brands like Birkenstock, Crocs, Native Shoes, Adidas, Teva, New Balance, and more. From toddler sandals to little and big kid comfy sneakers, there's something in the sale for every kid in the family. To help save busy parents precious time, we've scoured all the sale pages and rounded up our top picks — starting as low as $12. The Best Kids Spring Shoes Deals at Zappos Keen Kids Newport H2 Sandals in Rainbow Tie-Dye, $41.46 (orig. $65) Birkenstock Kids Arizona Sandals, $50.36 (orig. $69.95) Adidas Adilette Little Kid/Big Kid Slides, $36.80 (orig. $40) Under Armour Kids 9 AC Sneakers, $33 (orig. $55) Adidas Kids Grand Court 2.0, $45.07 (orig. $55) Native Shoes Kids Jefferson Shoes in Torch Red/Mickey Print, $28.79 (orig. $44.99) Skechers Kids Ultra Flex 2.0, $34.08 (orig. $49.95) New Balance Kids Rave Run v2, $41.79 (orig. $54.99) Roxy Kids Viva VI Flip-Flops, $12.06 (orig. $18) Stride Rite SM Splash, $39.99 (orig. $48) Experienced parents know water shoes are a must during the warm weather months. They keep kids from slipping and getting injured, and from complaining about every tiny pokey rock, stick, or scrap of fuzz on the ground. We love these quick-drying sandals from Keen, a brand known for its high quality. The adjustable bungee ties make them a breeze to get on even the wiggliest kid and the sturdy rubber outsole provides ample traction to make these great for both water play and hiking. One reviewer raved that her "very picky" daughter "loved these," while another loved that "toes are protected and can move unlike flip-flops," and many praised the shoes for being "so comfortable." Zappos Buy It! Keen Kids Newport H2 Sandals in Rainbow Tie-Dye, $41.46 (orig. $65); zappos.com Mini-mes can match with their adult counterparts when they get their own pair of the wildly popular Birkenstock Arizonas — at $20 off. These vegan slide-on sandals come in both toddler and little kid sizes and we love that the neutral gray will match with everything and hide inevitable dirt. One parent reviewer shared that her kids "fought over these" so much that she ended up ordering another pair. Zappos Buy It! Birkenstock Kids Arizona Sandals in Stone Coin Canvas, $50.36 (orig. $69.95); zappos.com These $25 Athleisure Shorts Have Become My Go-To Mom Uniform — Especially in Theme Parks My own super picky child has these Sketchers and loves how soft and comfy they are straight out of the box, and with no laces, they're a slip-on sneaker dream come true. Other reviewers appear to agree with rave reviews about how they're "easy to get on and off quickly," "lightweight, breathable, stretchy," and "very comfy!" Many reviewers also mentioned that no socks are required, which may be an added bonus in the warm weather months. Zappos Buy It! Skechers Kids Ultra Flex 2.0, $34.08 (orig. $49.95); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Crocs Classic Marbled Tie-Dye Clogs, $29.99 (orig. $44.95); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Native Shoes Kids Jefferson Shoes in Torch Red/Mickey Print, $28.79 (orig. $44.99); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Adidas Adilette Little Kid/Big Kid Slides, $36.80 (orig. $40); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Under Armour Kids Assert 9 AC Sneakers, $33 (orig. $55); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Adidas Kids Grand Court 2.0, $45.07 (orig. $55); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! New Balance Kids Rave Run v2, $41.79 (orig. $54.99); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Roxy Kids Viva VI Flip-Flops, $12.06 (orig. $18); zappos.com Zappos Buy It! Stride Rite SM Splash, $39.99 (orig. $48); zappos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping On Sale for 40% Off, These Shopper-Loved Rain Boots Are Just $9 Right Now Emma Roberts Sported Shiny Silver Loafers, and We Found a Super Similar Pair That's Secretly on Sale Kristen Bell and Jennifer Garner Always Wear These Spanx Leggings — and I Do, Too