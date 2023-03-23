Kerry Washington Just Wore These Affordable Earrings That Shoppers Say 'Sparkle Like Crazy'

Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez have also worn the brand

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on March 23, 2023 05:00 AM

Melinda Maria Heiress 2" Hoops TOUT
Photo: People / Reese Herrington

There's something about a pair of hoops that makes them go with any outfit while instantly elevating your look. Whether you're running errands in a sweatshirt and joggers, heading to a wedding in a midi dress, or grabbing lunch in a spring-ready cardigan and jeans, hoops go with it all and add a sophisticated touch. In Kerry Washington's case, that look was a sunny, monochromatic pantsuit that she wore to an event in New Orleans.

The good news? You don't need to have her bankroll to get her jewels, as we know exactly where to nab Washington's diamondette-adorned hoops, and they're $88. The Melinda Maria Heiress 2-Inch Hoops that Washington wore on March 16 to a Neutrogena Dinner — for which she's a brand ambassador and creative consultant — are part of the handcrafted jewelry brand's Heiress collection. The brand, known for its quality finds at budget-friendly prices, has also been seen on celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez.

Melinda Maria Heiress 2" Hoops
Melinda Maria

Buy It! Melinda Maria Heiress 2-Inch Hoops, $88; melindamaria.com

The hoops come in a gold and white combination, and a silver with white style. The front-facing, 3.5-millimeter cubic zirconia stones take center stage, and are wrapped in 18 karat gold that's plated over brass, or silver that's plated over brass. These 35 mini stones form a nearly full circle, with a slight opening near the back and pushback closure.

Thanks to its low price point and glimmering quality, the Heiress 2-inch hoops can easily dress up your everyday office outfit or complement your look for a more elegant affair. If you want to make an even bigger statement, grab the hoops in the slightly larger 3-inch style.

Melinda Maria Heiress 2" Hoops
Melinda Maria

Buy It! Melinda Maria Heiress 3-Inch Hoops, $108; melindamaria.com

One shopper called the earrings the "perfect hoop," adding that they "sparkle like crazy" and are "excellent quality." Shoppers also praised the earrings' versatility, with one reviewer sharing that they offer "so much bling," but that "you can dress them up and down." Despite the number of stones in the hoops, one person said that they're the "perfect size [and] weight on your ears," so you don't need to worry about them being too heavy.

You don't need to be a celebrity to snag celeb-worthy accessories. Simply upgrade your jewelry collection and grab yourself a pair of all-purpose hoops like the Melinda Maria Heiress 2-Inch Hoops.

