Kerry Washington's $4,000 Leather Pants Have the Same Edgy Detail as These Leggings That Start at $20

Published on November 6, 2022 07:00 AM

Ever see someone wearing an outfit that makes your jaw literally drop? That's exactly what happened when Kerry Washington paid a visit to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last week. The Reasonable Doubt star strutted into the New York City venue wearing an all-black look that turned heads — and it came at a price. Washington combined a couple of cold weather trends Hollywood has been loving recently, including a $4,850 wool Balmain blazer in an oversized silhouette paired with a black belt with chunky gold details. She also had on pointed black leather boots with a ruched ankle sleeve. But honestly, it was her pants that stole the show. James Devaney/GC Images Washington's sleek look was elevated with $3,995 black leather pants (also by Balmain) featuring edgy moto detailing that made her Friday 'fit look extra cool. Moto leggings — faux leather or not — are an obvious choice for winter thanks to their shiny exterior and warm material. The textured quilted pattern is also flattering and makes this staple pant night-ready, no matter what you choose to wear with it. If you want to copy Washington's recent look, you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to do so. Shop similar budget-friendly moto leggings from Amazon, Target, Spanx, Free People, and Nordstrom starting at just $20. Shop Moto Leggings Inspired by Celebs Mcedar Faux Leather Moto Leggings, $25.99–$35.99; amazon.com Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings, $110; spanx.com Alo Yoga High Waist Leggings, $77.50–$114; amazon.com Crz Yoga Moto Leggings, $28; amazon.com Nordstrom Faux Leather Moto Leggings, $59; nordstrom.com A New Day High Waist Moto Leggings, $20; target.com Free People Talk of the Town Vegan Moto Pants, $148; freepeople.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. In case you haven't noticed, celebrities like Hilary Duff, Dua Lipa, and more are already pulling out leather pants for fall. Washington's edgy moto leggings features real lambskin leather, but you can save by tapping into faux leather versions that look just as chic, like these budget-friendly pants by Mcedar. With cool ribbed textures along the legs and a flattering high-waist fit, the popular pants can be worn from day to night. They're made of soft and stretchy polyester and the inside is fleece-lined for even more warmth, making them a great option for winter weather. The leggings are machine-washable and you can get them for less than $40. Amazon Buy It! Mcedar Faux Leather Moto Leggings, $25.99–$35.99; amazon.com It's impossible to talk about leather leggings without mentioning Spanx, and the brand makes a moto-style we are truly obsessed with. Complete with hidden shaping, the Faux Leather Moto Leggings have a high-waist design that helps you feel supported. The sleek leggings move with you, and although they're tight, the center is seam-free to avoid uncomfortable lines. You can get them in extended size ranges from XS through 3X and in two inseams (petite and regular). Spanx Buy It! Spanx Faux Leather Moto Leggings, $110; spanx.com If you want a cozier pair of this trendy style, to say, wear to the gym or travel in, Alo Yoga's High Waist Leggings are it. Celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio, Jennifer Garner, and more are fans of the brand, and you can get its moto-style leggings on sale in select sizes at Amazon right now. The comfy leggings are made from performance material that's soft, breathable, and designed to lift and contour for a flattering fit no matter when you wear them. "These fit great all over. They have superior stretchy fabric that allows for a great deal of range of motion and flexibility," one five-star reviewer said. Amazon Buy It! Alo Yoga High Waist Leggings, $77.50–$114; amazon.com Whether you're looking for a pair of moto leggings to wear while exercising or out at night, this flattering and versatile style will elevate any outfit. Look as cool as Washington and add some of our favorite moto leggings to your cart below. Amazon Buy It! Crz Yoga Moto Leggings, $28; amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Nordstrom Faux Leather Leggings, $59; nordstrom.com Free People Buy It! 