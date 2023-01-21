Shoppers Keep Adding This Best-Selling Cropped Puffer Vest That's 'Super Warm' to Their Carts

"Another TikTok-influenced purchase, and I love it"

By
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury
Larry Stansbury

Larry Stansbury is a Commerce Producer at Dotdash Meredith, handling production requests for the News and Deals team.

Published on January 21, 2023

KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest Tout
Photo: Amazon

TikTok has genuinely become a go-to source for inspiration and ideas, especially when it comes to all things fashion. So when you find a piece that both TikTok users and Amazon shoppers can't stop buying, you know it's one you don't want to miss.

The Keomud Crop Puffer Vest is made of 100 percent polyester and features a warm padded gilet to give you a comfy fit. The buzzed-about zippered vest has a sleeveless design, an adjustable drawstring hem, and a high neckline. Plus, if you want a bit more puff to the vest, the brand recommends putting it in the dryer for a few minutes to add some fluff.

Shoppers have said the $37 vest pairs well with long-sleeve shirts, bodysuits, and sweaters. It's available in 16 colors including, neutrals like black and khaki, and brighter hues like purple and orange, and sizes ranging from XS to XXL.

KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest
Amazon

More than 1,800 Amazon shoppers have given the cropped puffer vest a perfect rating, and it's currently the best-seller in the outerwear vests category. Plus, over at TikTok, the hashtag Amazon puffer vest has more than three million views, with tons of videos in which users show how they style their puffer vest. Many have shared they've bought the vest in multiple colors, too.

One five-star reviewer at Amazon described it as "super warm" and "the perfect cropped vest" and said they pair "with a variety of outfits." They added, "Another TikTok-influenced purchase, and I love it." An additional shopper called the vest "super cute," as they like to wear it during "winter workouts," and wrote that it "fits great and serves the exact purpose as intended."

If you're looking for a trendy item to add to your winter wardrobe that actually keeps you warm, check out the Keomud Crop Puffer Vest, and add one (or a few) to your cart now.

KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest
Amazon

KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest
Amazon

KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest
Amazon

KEOMUD Women's Winter Crop Vest
Amazon

