At This Hush-Hush Kendra Scott Jewelry Sale, Prices Are Up to 70% Off — but Only for a Few Days
If you've been thinking about sprucing up your jewelry collection, consider this your sign to take action.
Kendra Scott, the uber-popular jewelry brand loved by celebrities and everyday customers alike, is on major sale on Rue La La right this minute. As with all blowout sales on the designer flash sale site (whose events you can access for free when you create an account with your email address), inventory is bound to move quickly, and with prices this low — ahem, up to 70 percent off — we suggest you start shopping ASAP.
Here's what you need to know: The blowout savings event runs through Sunday, June 12. At the time of this writing, it's positively brimming with must-have styles, including glittering earrings, eye-catching bracelets, and bold statement necklaces. And best of all, prices start at just $20.
Among the deeply discounted gems is the Kira Statement Necklace that's on sale for just $50, a nice break from its original retail price of $148. We envision this gold stunner dressing up a myriad of summer styles, including sheath dresses, basic tank tops, and laid-back linen blouses.
Buy It! Kendra Scott Kira Statement Necklace, $49.99 (orig. $148); ruelala.com
We also love the Jentry CZ Stud Earrings for a touch of Art Deco glamour, and the pretty Kenzie Pearl Link Bracelet is a splash of cheerful color. For earrings, you can update your current selection with fresh new hoops or a geometric style for added variety.
Be sure to scour the pages of Kendra Scott deals at Rue La La to snap up all of your favorite jewelry before the weekend is over and this sale goes with it. (Pro tip: Pick up a few extra pieces for gift-giving, too). If you're not sure where to start, you can check out a handful of popular styles below.
Buy It! Kendra Scott Savannah Statement Earrings, $29.99 (orig. $68); ruelala.com
Buy It! Kendra Scott Kenzie Pearl Link Bracelet, $59.99 (orig. $128); ruelala.com
Buy It! Kendra Scott Rylan Small Hoops, $29.99 (orig. $68); ruelala.com
Buy It! Kendra Scott Diane Statement Earrings, $39.99 (orig. $85); ruelala.com
Buy It! Kendra Scott Jentry CZ Studs, $49.99 (orig. $98); ruelala.com
