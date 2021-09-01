Every Single Kendra Scott Item Is on Sale This Weekend Only — Shop Celeb-Loved Earrings, Necklaces, and More
If the name Kendra Scott sounds familiar to you, it's likely because of social media. Ever since it started trending on TikTok during the University of Alabama sorority recruitment last month, the Austin-based jewelry brand has been buzzing on the internet. Over the years, it's also been a popular choice among stylish celebrities, including Blake Lively, Taylor Swift, and Lucy Hale.
So if ever there was a sign to get your hands on a few Kendra Scott pieces of your own, this is it. Kendra Scott is kicking off Labor Day weekend early with a sitewide sale starting September 1, where shoppers can score 20 percent off absolutely everything. Start browsing the endless selection of stunning earrings, necklaces, bracelets, and more, and hit add to cart before the most popular pieces sell out (because that's definitely a thing with this brand.)
Let the fall accessory shopping commence! As a starting point, we suggest snapping up a few pairs of earrings to instantly dress up any outfit, like these classic gold hoops.
Buy It! Kendra Scott Avi Hoop Earrings $78.40 (orig. $98); kendrascott.com
"These are one of my most favorite pieces that I have purchased from Kendra Scott. They are much lighter than I expected. They are glamorous and a great addition to any outfit. Highly recommend these earrings!" one reviewer raved.
"Love my new Avi hoops. They are surprisingly lightweight, but not too light. Great quality. I love the finish on them and subtle design detail," another said.
We should note here that Kendra Scott's popularity is really rooted in her earring designs, like this pair that is so memorable, it has actually inspired shopping missions.
"My favorite internet fashion lady wore these in a video, so I went on the hunt for something similar online and found nothing," a reviewer shared. "Then I hit the mall, again nothing. Then I walked into a random store and saw the manager wearing them. She told me they were Kendra Scott, so I went home and ordered a pair. They're lovely and I get compliments on them all the time!"
Buy It! Kendra Scott Sophee Drop Earrings, $46.40 (orig. $58); kendrascott.com
And while the earrings are certainly not to be missed, there's no shortage of stunning necklaces at all price points to snap up this season, too. This standout design is a bit pricier, but hey, that's what Labor Day discounts are for.
"I am absolutely OBSESSED with this necklace, the chain is chunky enough to stand out, but the lock itself isn't too big, so it works for every day. Perfect for layering! Really hope they keep this style in stock," one enthusiastic reviewer said.
Buy It! Kendra Scott Bristol Link Necklace, $238.40 (orig. $298); kendrascott.com
The beautiful thing about Kendra Scott jewelry is that there's something for everyone. Shop more sale styles below and treat yourself to something special.
Buy It! Kendra Scott Jae Star Choker Necklace, $54.40 (orig. $68); kendrascott.com
Buy It! Kendra Scott Ace Chain Necklace, 48 (orig. $60); kendrascott.com
Buy It! Kendra Scott Keeley Cuff Bracelet, $118 (orig. $138); kendrascott.com
