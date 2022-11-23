Lifestyle Fashion Kendall Jenner Is Proof You Need a Shearling Jacket for Winter, and We Found Similar Styles for Under $150 The unofficial cool girl jacket of winter By Taylor Jean Stephan Taylor Jean Stephan Instagram Website Taylor previously held the beauty and style editor title at E! News for 5 years where she oversaw the shopping vertical and appeared as an on-air correspondent. Her writing can be found in PEOPLE, Byrdie, InStyle, Shape, and more. She's a certified pilates instructor and, in her spare time, enjoys a strict skincare routine, true crime, and regularly scheduled happy hours. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 08:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Kendall Jenner sure knows how to look stylish, even when it's cold outside. During a recent stroll in New York City, the 27-year-old model bundled up in a cozy cropped shearling jacket to keep herself warm. She styled it with an equally trendy pair of statement jeans with suede-front paneling, brown square-toe boots, and oval-shaped sunglasses. When it comes to cold weather outerwear, there's no shortage of styles you can choose from. But as Jenner demonstrates, shearling is the unofficial cool-girl jacket of the season. Gotham/GC Images Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. You can opt for a fitted style like The Kardashians star, or if you want to lean into the oversized trend you can absolutely go for a slouchy, larger version. Even better, the jacket style pairs effortlessly with anything in your closet. A shearling jacket is truly the ideal layering piece. Brace yourself: Kendall's jacket appears to be this one from Acne Studios, and it does not come cheap at $2,100. But don't stress, we've scoured the internet and found several similar jackets for $150 or less. For those who prefer a longer, knee-length fit, look no further than this under $100 reversible coat. One side has a lustrous suede-like fabric, while the other has that plush shearling that'll keep you extra toasty. Wear it buttoned up if it's super chilly or opened for a layered look. Nordstrom Rack Buy It! Ellen Tracy Reversible Faux Shearling Coat, $99.97; nordstromrack.com Looking for a shorter style more like Jenner's? This relaxed, oversized coat from Topshop hits right at the hip. The interior is entirely lined with the same faux shearling that's featured on the jacket's cuffs, and it's super soft to the touch. You can get it in brown or beige, either of which will team perfectly with all your winter looks. Nordstrom Buy It! Topshop Faux Shearling Car Coat, $130; nordstrom.com If you have your heart set on a cropped style, this River Island find has your name written all over it. Note: The boxy fit is meant to be snug. Wear it with jeans like Jenner, or over your favorite holiday party dresses. And lucky for you, this classic biker-style leather jacket is currently on sale. Faux fur trim at the wrists and collar add a cozy touch to the edgy look. It comes in a rich chocolate brown color, but to copy the supermodel's vibe, opt for white. Scroll down to shop more shearling jackets inspired by Kendall Jenner for a stylish winter look. Amazon Buy It! Chouyatou Shearling-Lined Suede Leather Longline Coat, $45 (orig. $61.98); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket in White, $111.20 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com Asos Buy It! River Island Crop Faux Shearling Jacket in Tan, $105 (orig. $150); asos.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Holiday Gift Guide 2022: PEOPLE Editors' Picks Amazon Is Overflowing with 'Beautiful' Holiday Wreaths — and All of These 8 Finds Are Under $50 Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale Is Here — and We Found the 53 Best Deals Up to 76% Off Today