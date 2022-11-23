Kendall Jenner Is Proof You Need a Shearling Jacket for Winter, and We Found Similar Styles for Under $150

Kendall Jenner sure knows how to look stylish, even when it's cold outside.

During a recent stroll in New York City, the 27-year-old model bundled up in a cozy cropped shearling jacket to keep herself warm. She styled it with an equally trendy pair of statement jeans with suede-front paneling, brown square-toe boots, and oval-shaped sunglasses.

When it comes to cold weather outerwear, there's no shortage of styles you can choose from. But as Jenner demonstrates, shearling is the unofficial cool-girl jacket of the season.

Gotham/GC Images

You can opt for a fitted style like The Kardashians star, or if you want to lean into the oversized trend you can absolutely go for a slouchy, larger version. Even better, the jacket style pairs effortlessly with anything in your closet. A shearling jacket is truly the ideal layering piece.

Brace yourself: Kendall's jacket appears to be this one from Acne Studios, and it does not come cheap at $2,100. But don't stress, we've scoured the internet and found several similar jackets for $150 or less.

For those who prefer a longer, knee-length fit, look no further than this under $100 reversible coat. One side has a lustrous suede-like fabric, while the other has that plush shearling that'll keep you extra toasty. Wear it buttoned up if it's super chilly or opened for a layered look.

Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Ellen Tracy Reversible Faux Shearling Coat, $99.97; nordstromrack.com

Looking for a shorter style more like Jenner's? This relaxed, oversized coat from Topshop hits right at the hip. The interior is entirely lined with the same faux shearling that's featured on the jacket's cuffs, and it's super soft to the touch. You can get it in brown or beige, either of which will team perfectly with all your winter looks.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Faux Shearling Car Coat, $130; nordstrom.com

If you have your heart set on a cropped style, this River Island find has your name written all over it. Note: The boxy fit is meant to be snug. Wear it with jeans like Jenner, or over your favorite holiday party dresses.

And lucky for you, this classic biker-style leather jacket is currently on sale. Faux fur trim at the wrists and collar add a cozy touch to the edgy look. It comes in a rich chocolate brown color, but to copy the supermodel's vibe, opt for white.

Scroll down to shop more shearling jackets inspired by Kendall Jenner for a stylish winter look.

Amazon

Buy It! Chouyatou Shearling-Lined Suede Leather Longline Coat, $45 (orig. $61.98); amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Topshop Faux Leather Biker Jacket in White, $111.20 (orig. $139); nordstrom.com

Asos

Buy It! River Island Crop Faux Shearling Jacket in Tan, $105 (orig. $150); asos.com

