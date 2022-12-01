Lifestyle Fashion Kendall Jenner Wore a $38 Sweater from the Internet-Favorite Brand Hilary Duff Has Been Spotted in, Too Shop more breathable long-sleeve tops from Cupshe, starting at $24 By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Whether you're hitting up a gym class or just going on a walk, the hallmark of a great workout outfit is that it's comfortable and versatile — and this almost always includes a soft pair of leggings, a sweat-wicking top, and something light to throw on and pull the look together. And during a post-Thanksgiving workout with pals Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye, Kendall Jenner showed us how to make the year-round outfit so much cooler with retro sunglasses and a cream-colored waffle knit pullover from a budget-friendly brand you can shop at Amazon. The model paired Alo Yoga High-Waist Airlift Leggings with the Cupshe Nevaeh Cream Drop Shoulder Sweater, which she tied over her shoulder instead of the usual around-the-waist. The long-sleeve sweater is made of a soft cotton and polyester blend that's breathable and lightweight, making it an easy piece to layer over tank tops or sports bras. Plus, it's machine-washable and only costs $38. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Lightweight sweaters are easy to layer, making them a great option to have in your winter closet, and Cupshe makes so many chic options that other celebrities including Hilary Duff have tapped into. If you're looking for a post-workout cover-up, a breathable travel sweater, or something to wear to brunch with friends, shop these lightweight sweaters inspired by Jenner's latest look below. Shop Cupshe Sweaters at Amazon Cupshe Knit Long-Sleeve Sweater, $29.99 Cupshe Square Neck Sweater, $32.99 Cupshe Floral Lace Pullover, $29.99 Cupshe Ribbed V Neck Sweater, $23.28 with coupon (orig. $27.99) Cupshe Ribbed Knit Twist Sweater, $23.28 with coupon (orig. $27.99) Cupshe Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $29.99 Cupshe Crochet Knit Cardigan Sweater, $39.99 Although winter weather brings cold-to-the-bone temperatures, you may feel warm after hot yoga or a morning sprint to catch the subway. And that's why a top like the Cupshe Floral Lace Pullover is perfect for those moments. The knit sweater is made from 100 percent polyester that's breathable and thin to let some air in. It has a lace design with ruffled sleeves to elevate the sweater's overall look, and make it a piece you can wear from day to night, too. Plus, you can toss it in the washing machine for an easy clean. Amazon Buy It! Cupshe Floral Lace Pullover, $29.99; amazon.com If you love the long-sleeve silhouette but want a little less coverage, consider the Cupshe Square Neck Sweater, which features a square-neck design that shows off the shoulders. The oversized fit means that the casual sweater pairs nicely with jeans or leather leggings, and it's made of cozy acrylic that offers some stretch to move with you. The sweater is machine-washable, comes in white or beige, and costs less than $35 — a steal in our eyes. Amazon Buy It! Cupshe Square Neck Sweater, $32.99; amazon.com Another layer-friendly option from Cupshe is the Crochet Knit Cardigan Sweater, which is one of the brand's top-selling styles. The customer-loved sweater is made of polyester with crochet detailing. The open-front design means you can button it up or down to add or remove coverage, and the lantern-style sleeves plus ribbed trim make it a perfect option for your next holiday party. Amazon Buy It! Cupshe Crochet Knit Cardigan Sweater, $39.99; amazon.com No matter what you have planned this winter, Cupshe has a multitude of lightweight sweater options that are perfect for layering. Look as cool as Jenner with more budget-friendly Cupshe sweaters at Amazon below. Amazon Buy It! Cupshe Knit Long-Sleeve Sweater, $29.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cupshe Ribbed V Neck Sweater, $23.28 with coupon code (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cupshe Ribbed Knit Twist Sweater, $23.28 with coupon code (orig. $27.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cupshe Long Sleeve Pullover Sweater, $29.99; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 