Kendall Jenner Can't Stop Wearing These Black Leggings That Shoppers Think 'Feel Like Butter'

Kendall Jenner is starting the new year off strong.

On January 3rd, the model, 27, was spotted slipping out of a hot pilates studio in West Hollywood outfitted in a black sports bra topped off by an oversized brown leather jacket paired with what appears to have become her favorite pair of leggings.

This is the fourth time we've seen The Kardashians star out and about the High-Waist Airbrush Leggings from celeb-loved activewear brand Alo Yoga. We've also spotted her wearing them with everything from Ugg boots and sweatshirts to sports bras and sweaters. Plenty of other stars like Alessandra Ambrosio, Camila Cabello, and Emily Ratajkowski have worn workout gear from the brand too, including bike shorts, sports bras, and flared leggings.

Getty/Bauer-Griffin

Black leggings are no doubt a workout staple, so what makes this particular pair Jenner keeps wearing so special? Alo's signature Airbrush fabric is a nylon-spandex blend that "sculpts" the legs with just the right ratio of stretch to compression.

The high-rise silhouette creates a leg-lengthening silhouette, and reviewers say the waistband doesn't dig in or roll down while getting active. The inseam of the standard length is 28 inches, but the style also comes in a petite-friendly version with a 24-inch inseam. Plus, they're moisture wicking and odor-resistant.

Alo

Buy It! Alo Yoga High-Waist Airbrush Legging, $98; aloyoga.com

One customer, who noted that they bought the leggings because they saw Gigi Hadid wearing them, said, "The fabric is super stretchy but doesn't stretch out or look too thin. They're glossy, but just a hint." Others have raved about how they "feel like butter" on.

At $98, the Alo leggings are a bit pricer than other pairs, but customers assure they're worth every penny. "I've never been one to think Lululemon is worth the price, but Alo almost always is," one person wrote. "Now I know why my friends purchase Alo clothing again and again," another happy shopper said, adding that the leggings have a perfect fit and an elegant look.

If fitness goals are a top priority for the year, a good pair of leggings will be important to have. Take a page from Kendall Jenner's fashion guide and add a pair from Alo Yoga to your rotation.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Alo Yoga Airbrush High Waist Leggings in French Vanilla, $98; nordstrom.com

Revolve

Buy It! Alo Yoga 7/8 High-Waist Airbrush Legging, $98; revolve.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.