Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner, and Mindy Kaling Are All Wearing Kelly Green This Season
This summer, bolder is better.
If Blake Lively's recent head-to-toe sherbert orange ensemble or Julianne Hough's fire engine red and hot pink getup tell us anything, it's that no outfit is too bright this season. But there's one color that a slew of stars can't seem to get enough of right now: Kelly green.
The list of A-listers who have stepped out in the striking shade so far this spring runs deep: Kate Middleton wore an elegant Kelly green midi dress in March, Rebel Wilson just graced the cover of PEOPLE in a pleated balloon-sleeved pick, and Mindy Kaling turned heads in a pair of Kelly green trousers on Wednesday.
For her Met Gala afterparty look earlier this month, Kacey Musgraves opted for a three-piece checkered set, platform pumps, and a snakeskin shoulder bag, all in Kelly green. And the queen of cohesive workout sets, aka Kendall Jenner, was spotted in Kelly green leggings and a sports bra just last week (she also wore a pair of trousers in the bold hue back in March.)
But if you still need further convincing to join the stars who are already on board with one of summer's hottest colors, the abundance of cute Kelly green dresses, shirts, and pants out there will likely seal the deal. You'd be hard-pressed to peruse the racks of any clothing store or surf any retailer's site without spotting at least one Kelly green item right now.
Zara has plenty of pretty picks, like this halter neck dress and these palazzo pants, a style Vanessa Hudgens recently wore to Coachella. Tackle three trends in one piece with this $31 puff sleeve cutout dress from Amazon. Or, if you're looking for a go-to tank top for hot summer days, more than 4,000 Amazon shoppers love this racerback option, which will cost you just $12.
No matter which Kelly green item you choose — dress, button-down shirt, or joggers — you're sure to turn heads in the eye-catching color this summer. Shop more Kelly green clothing from Amazon, Zara, and Nordstrom below.
