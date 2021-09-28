The New Size-Inclusive Fashion Collection from Amazon Is Here, but You Only Have 30 Hours to Score These Styles

In true oh-so-fabulous Brown fashion, these eye-catching styles aren't for the faint of heart, but with the right attitude (peruse her Instagram feed for a little swaggy inspiration), there's a good chance you'll be feeling yourself in no time. The fluid lines, dropped waistlines, and bright pops of color are exactly what you need for an added, instant confidence boost. Pro tip: Pair bold color with (even more) bold color. One glance at the lookbook for this collection, and it's undeniable that Brown intentionally opted for vivid footwear and accessories to kick things up a notch.