The New Size-Inclusive Fashion Collection from Amazon Is Here, but You Only Have 30 Hours to Score These Styles
If you've been itching to update your wardrobe with something spectacular this season, look no further than the encore collection from Amazon's The Drop collaboration with influencer Kellie Brown. The body positivity tastemaker, who you likely know from the inclusive style blog and community And I Get Dressed, is back with yet another range of standout styles (available in sizes XXS to 3X), proving once again that cool clothing is for everyone.
If this news is at all piquing your interest, we highly recommend you hightail it over to Amazon to place your order now. The limited-edition collection dropped today and is only available for 30 hours (tick, tock), because every item is made to order, and not one scrap of fabric is wasted. How's that for on-demand fashion?
As for the clothes from the @itsmekellieb collaboration, they're good. You may remember Brown's first retro-inspired collection with Amazon being a massive success, so it's no surprise that she was asked to design even more fabulous silhouettes for the fall season. This time around, you can shop silky, voluminous shapes, gorgeous, jewel-tone dresses, and funky, abstract prints fit for anyone with a penchant for boogie nights or colorful business meetings.
"Inspired by the disco glamour of the '70s, I designed this collection with the modern woman in mind. With pieces that can be taken from day to night, and dressed up or down, there is a piece in this collection that will work for you," Brown said in an official statement about the collaboration.
In true oh-so-fabulous Brown fashion, these eye-catching styles aren't for the faint of heart, but with the right attitude (peruse her Instagram feed for a little swaggy inspiration), there's a good chance you'll be feeling yourself in no time. The fluid lines, dropped waistlines, and bright pops of color are exactly what you need for an added, instant confidence boost. Pro tip: Pair bold color with (even more) bold color. One glance at the lookbook for this collection, and it's undeniable that Brown intentionally opted for vivid footwear and accessories to kick things up a notch.
Shop these styles now before they expire tomorrow at 6 p.m. ET.
