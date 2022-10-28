If your wardrobe is in need of cozy clothes now that fall is officially here, leave it to Amazon shoppers to find joggers that are cute and comfy.

This week, theKcutteyg Women's Joggers have been trending on the site's Movers and Shakers fashion chart, which shows the most sought-after clothing, shoes, and accessories in real time. That means the pants have been one of the buzziest fashion items on at Amazon recently.

Buy It! Kcutteyg Women's Joggers, $27.99;amazon.com

The versatile joggers are easy to throw on, whether you're going to the gym, running errands, or lounging around the house. They're made of a soft material that contains spandex, giving them some stretch. While they're cozy enough to sleep in, the pants are also cute (and practical) to wear out thanks to their slim tapered fit that keeps them in place. The high-waisted joggers also have a wide elastic waistband with a drawstring.

Another convenient design detail? There are two roomy side pockets that can store small essentials, including a phone, wallet, and keys.

Available in sizes up to XXL, the joggers come in a whopping 34 colors. That includes gray, navy, dark green, burgundy, and other deep colors that are great for fall. If you want more of a statement hue, you can take your pick from several bright options as well as bold tie-dye patterns that are available in capri styles. No matter what color or style you opt for, you can snag the joggers for just $28 right now.

Hundreds of shoppers have given the pants a five-star rating, calling them "comfy and stretchy." Others appreciate that the material is opaque, with one saying the joggers "are not sheer at all, so your underwear won't show through!"

Customers also love the style of the "super cute" joggers, with one saying, "They look great and feel great!" Another shopper wrote, "I always get compliments on them," adding, "I like that these are nice enough to wear to work and good for workout[s] too."

Ready to give your closet a comfy upgrade? Keep scrolling for more colors, then head to Amazon to pick up theKcutteyg Women's Joggers!

