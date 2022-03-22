Amazon Just Unveiled Its Most Size-Inclusive Fashion Collection Ever — and Everything's Under $100
The body positivity movement is here to stay — that is, if influencer Katie Sturino has a say about it.
The Megababe founder, author, and social media star (best known for her relatable video content on the all-too-realistic struggle of finding proper-fitting clothing as a plus-size woman) is rolling out a show-stopping fashion collection for Amazon's The Drop. For the first time, it features items in sizes 4X and 5X — making it Amazon's most size-inclusive collection ever.
Best of all, nothing is over $100. But the not-so-great news? The limited-edition line is only available to shop for the next 30 hours.
Shop Spring Fashion Staples from Katie Sturino x The Drop
- Flame Red Blazer, $79.90
- Flame Red Wide-Leg Pants, $54.90–$55.06
- Ivory Colorblock V-Neck Kaftan Maxi Dress, $59.90
- Checkboard Print V-Neck Kaftan Maxi Dress, $59.90–$61.49
- Flame Red Jumpsuit, $79.90
- Butter Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $44.90–$45.40
- Women's Butter Jogger Pant, $49.90–$53.52
The splashy collection has bold, bright, and versatile wardrobe staples inspired by Milan. Get ready to snap up fashion-forward maxi dresses, wide-leg pants, a blazer, a jumpsuit, and so much more; Sturino already gave her Instagram followers a fun sneak peek of the patterned caftan style and the cool pantsuit.
Buy It! The Drop x Katie Sturino Checkboard Print Kaftan Maxi Dress, $59.90–$61.49; amazon.com
"For my collection with Amazon's The Drop, I want to empower people to have fun with fashion. I designed easy, comfortable styles in bold colors and bright prints because those are the clothes that make me feel most confident," Sturino said in a press release. "And with The Drop offering the entire collection in size 4X and 5X for the very first time, this is a major moment for size inclusivity that I'm proud to be part of. This collection is my dream wardrobe."
Buy It! The Drop x Katie Sturino Butter Wide-Leg Pants, $54.90–$55.06; amazon.com
It's a dream come true for all of us, if we're being honest. In typical Sturino fashion, every striking item from her collection is fierce and unapologetic, and it's this kind of brazen confidence that we love to support. Discover fiery shades of red, soft buttery shades of yellow, and elegant, versatile silhouettes that can take you from the office to a weekend getaway in a pinch.
Fun fact: Each garment from The Drop is actually made on demand, which means that it's only produced once you order it. Pop over to Amazon's The Drop right now — it'll be gone before you know it.
Buy It! The Drop x Katie Sturino Flame Red Blazer, $79.90; amazon.com