Katie Holmes Is Proof That You Can Bundle Up and Still Look Stylish — So Long as You Have a Good Teddy Coat

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.

Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. She has also interviewed celebrities including Anna Faris, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Hudgens, and Rita Ora.

Alex lived in New York for 3 years and now resides on the sunny West Coast with her husband and Golden Retriever.

Published on December 11, 2022 07:00 PM

Katie Holmes, US actress, comes to the show of the label "Marc Cain" at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week
Photo: Britta Pedersen / Getty Image

Bundling up in your warmest winter gear doesn't have to be bulky and uncomfortable, and Katie Holmes is proof.

For a recent stroll around New York City, the Alone Together actress wore a fuzzy teddy coat over what appears to be a turtleneck sweater peeking out the top with a pair of light wash wide-leg jeans and sneakers. At first glance, you might think she wrapped herself in a blanket to combat the chilly temperatures: Her shearling outerwear looks like something you'd have draped over the back of your couch, after all.

But we discovered her teddy coat is actually from Alo Yoga, a brand celebrities usually go to for activewear — and it's very practical and stylish for this time of year.

Teddy Coat <a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a>

A shearling coat is best of both worlds: It's warm without the overbearing bulk of a puffer jacket, and it's a stylish, elevated layer that you'll be excited to wear. Essentially, it feels like being wrapped up in a cozy blanket or your favorite bathrobe, but in a cute way.

Other fashionable women in the spotlight, like Blake Lively, Meghan Markle, and Hailey Bieber, have opted for the long fuzzy jackets for previous winters. Even Oprah Winfrey is a fan of them. She included Ugg's teddy coat on her list of Favorite Things last year, saying that it's "as close as you can get to wearing your robe out in the real world." Clearly, a teddy coat is a winter wardrobe must-have.

If you want Holmes' exact version from Alo Yoga, you'll be shelling out almost $300. But we've also rounded up several similar styles that are a little more budget-friendly, like this under-$50 coat that looks nearly identical.

Made with a fuzzy fleece-lined polyester material, it has two deep side pockets and a hood that can provide a little extra protection on those blisteringly cold windy days. It's available in 12 earth tone colors that will seamlessly work with any outfit you wear it over.

Comeon Women Warm Long Sleeve Parka Faux Fur Coat Overcoat Fluffy Top Jacket
amazon

Buy It! Comeon Long Sleeve Parka Faux Fur Coat, $45.99; amazon.com

We also love this option from Abercrombie that's nearly half the cost of Holmes' coat. It has a similar silhouette with its oversized fit that falls below the knee, and it's very detailed, with notch lapels that closely resembles hers. The supremely soft shearling material is machine-washable, so no need to worry if it gets dirty.

A&F Teddy Long Coat
abercrombie

Buy It! Abercrombie and Fitch Teddy Long Coat, $144 (orig. $188); abercrombie.com

A few of our other favorite finds include this Levi's jacket that has a unique quilted shearling exterior and this hip-length fleece coat that comes in neutral colors, as well as a few bold ones. There's also a double discount on this Madewell teddy shacket — a more lightweight option for when it's not too cold outside — which brings the price to under $130.

Keep scrolling to shop more affordable teddy coats inspired by Katie Holmes so you can stay warm and stylish all winter long.

Levi's Women's Long Length Patchwork Quilted Teddy Coat
amazon

Buy It! Levi's Long Length Patchwork Quilted Teddy Coat, $128.93–$149.99; amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women's Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized-Fit Lapel Jacket
amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Lapel Jacket, $68.80; amazon.com

Angashion Women's Fuzzy Fleece Lapel Open Front Long Cardigan Coat Faux Fur Warm Winter Outwear Jackets
amazon

Buy It! Angashion Fuzzy Fleece Long Coat, $69.99; amazon.com

Women Faux Fur Winter Coats With Belt Comfort Warm Outerwear Open Front Long Cardigan Overcoat Jacket With Pockets
amazon

Buy It! Sugar Poison Faux Fur Winter Coat, $69.99; amazon.com

Teddy Belrose Shirt-Jacket
madewell

Buy It! Madewell Teddy Belrose Shirt-Jacket, $125.99 with code JOLLY (orig. $268); madewell.com

