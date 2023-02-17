Katie Holmes Stepped Out in NYC Wearing the Timeless Jean Style That Goes with Everything

You may have noticed that, as of late, Hollywood's jeans seem to be getting baggier and looser by the minute. Well, some celebs like Katie Holmes are going against this season's favorite denim trend in exchange for a classic style that's been around for decades: straight-leg jeans.

Just last week, the actress was seen in New York City looking as cool as ever in a plaid shirt, a leather jacket, and white New Balance sneakers. In an effort to combine edgy and casual, she paired the look with straight-leg jeans, which stars like Jennifer Garner and Kate Middleton have been wearing for years.

Getty

If you're not a fan of skinny or baggy styles, straight-leg jeans are an ideal middle ground that serve as a great foundation for any outfit, whether you choose to dress them up or down like Holmes. And if you're in need of a new pair, we found so many chic and customer-loved options at Madewell, Amazon, Nordstrom, and Gilt starting at $26.

Straight-Leg Jeans Inspired by Katie Holmes

You can get a pair of straight-leg jeans that look just like the ones Holmes wore for as little as $26 at Amazon. This popular pair by Signature by Levi Strauss & Co with over 14,800 five-star ratings are loved by shoppers for their comfy feel and flattering fit.

Made of a cotton and polyester blend, they're designed to offer flexibility and stretch, so they can easily move with you. They have a mid-rise waist that's versatile and extremely wearable. Plus, they're available in four washes and are on sale right now.

Amazon

Buy It! Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Straight Jeans, $26.09 (orig. $28.99); amazon.com

If you love the straight-leg look, but also enjoy the coziness of the baggy denim trend, this pair from Madewell offers a combination of both. Made with a slouchy straight-leg silhouette and hip-hugging low-rise waist, the jeans are right in line with the Y2K era Hollywood can't get enough of.

The distressed rip at the thigh gives them more of a casual look and feel, and they come with four pockets to keep your hands nice and warm. This week alone, over 800 shoppers have added them to their carts, so make sure to snag a pair ASAP because they're bound to go fast.

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Low-Rise Baggy Straight Jeans in Heresford Wash, $98; madewell.com

With spring around the corner, you might be looking for a little less coverage in your wardrobe, and this pair of Joe's Jeans fits the bill. They have a raw edge hem that's cropped while still following the straight-leg trend.

With whiskering and fading details, the jeans can be dressed up or down, making them an easy choice for streamlining your closet. They're machine-washable, have a zip fly with a button closure, and five pockets. At Gilt, you can get them for just $53 right now, which is a whopping 70 percent off.

Gilt

Buy It! Joe's Egv Straight Cropped Jeans, $52.99 (orig. $178); gilt.com

Straight-leg jeans are no doubt a timeless style, and clearly one that's here to stay. Shop more of our favorite celebrity-inspired picks below.

Lee Relaxed Fit Straight-Leg Jean

Amazon

Buy It! Lee Relaxed Fit Straight-Leg Jean, $32.85 (orig. $36.90); amazon.com

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Stanhill Wash: Pocket Edition

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell The Perfect Vintage Straight Jean in Stanhill Wash: Pocket Edition, $96.50 with code YESPLEASE (orig. $138); madewell.com

Wrangler High-Rise True Straight Fit Jean

Amazon

Buy It! Wrangler High-Rise True Straight Fit Jean, $28.02 with coupon (orig. $55); amazon.com

NYDJ Marilyn Straight-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Buy It! NYDJ Marilyn Straight-Leg Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com

Lucky Brand Sweet Straight Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans

Nordstrom

Buy It! Lucky Brand Sweet Straight Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans, $99; nordstrom.com

