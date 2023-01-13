Katie Holmes' Shiny Pants Remind Us of Sarah Jessica Parker's — and These Similar Styles Start at $18

We found a pair in every price range

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Published on January 13, 2023 07:00 PM

Katie Holmes "The Wanderers" Cast Photo Call
Photo: Getty Images

It really is a good morning, because Katie Holmes' pretty pants just gave our wandering eyes something to daydream about.

On Wednesday, the Dawson's Creek actress made a guest appearance on Good Morning America to spill all the details about her new off-Broadway play, The Wanderers. For the television interview, the actress dressed to impress in a $495 pair of satin pants from the New York-based brand Kallmeyer — and after the show, she changed into another pair of pants from the brand!

She styled the wide-leg champagne pants with a black shirt, matching black socks, and a white button-up shirt for the perfect sitting-down outfit. To equip her look with even more star power, she added some more shine with a pair of silver wedges.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> is seen outside "Good Morning America"
Getty Images

Shop Satin Pants Inspired by Katie Holmes

  • Anne Klein Montreal Satin High Rise Side Zip Wide-Leg Pant in Latte, $99; anneklein.com
  • Boohoo Satin Floor Sweeping Wide-Leg Pants in Oyster, $18 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com
  • PJ Harlow Jolie Satin Pant in Egg Nog, $63.94–$66 (orig. $69); amazon.com
  • H&M Satin Pants in Beige, $29.99; hm.com
  • Guess Brisilda High Waist Wide-Leg Satin Pants in Pearl Oyster, $128; nordstrom.com
  • Boohoo Satin Tie Ankle Relax Fit Pants in Stone, $18 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com
  • Wdirara Wide-Leg High-Waisted Satin Pants, $23.99; amazon.com
  • Lulu's Perfect Night Champagne Satin Cowl Neck Culotte Jumpsuit in Champagne, $54; lulus.com

Satin pants can be super attention-grabbing when styled with extra sparkles and colorful accessories. But when styled minimally with neutral colors and simple garments, they're a fun addition to everyday looks, too. They're also wearable in the summer when lighter colors are trending, during the holidays when everyone wants some extra glitz, and during those it's-still-too-cold-for-shorts, spring days.

When looking for a pair of office-friendly pants, it's always a big plus when they're cute. Still work-appropriate, these wide-leg pants from Anne Klein come in a taupe color that will blend in when presenting in front of the execs, but will also leave your keen-on-fashion co-workers smiling with pride. They also make for a great capsule wardrobe starter piece, and come in black as well.

Available in sizes 0 to 16, they have a high-rise fit, so that a too-tight waistband will no longer be a problem when sitting down.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> Pants
Anne Klein

Buy It! Anne Klein Montreal Satin High Rise Side Zip Wide-Leg Pant in Latte, $99; anneklein.com

A pair of tailored pants is a must-have work wardrobe staple, but it can be a struggle to find good ones that can be washed at home. These Boohoo satin pants can be cleaned from the comfort of your laundry room, which means no more dry cleaning bills.

Their wide-leg silhouette is like Holmes', but more free-flowing and comfy-looking. They also come in black and blue, and right now, they're more than half-off. The brand also sells a variety of satin shirts in a similar color, so you can go all-out if you want.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> Pants
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Satin Floor Sweeping Wide-Leg Pants in Oyster, $18 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com

Pajama pants are great for bedtime, and fancy pants are great for meeting with friends. But when a pair of pants serves both purposes? Well, those are the best kind of pants — and right now, you can get a pair for under $70.

You can wear these satin pants from Amazon for some sweet dreams, but you can also wake up in the morning and keep them on for the rest of the day. You can even wear them to get ready on your wedding day, just like one shopper did. They also have a drawstring waist for comfort, and they come in six other colors.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> Pants
Amazon

Buy It! PJ Harlow Jolie Satin Pant in Egg Nog, $60.02–$66 (orig. $69); amazon.com

There's also this satin jumpsuit from Lulu's that can be worn alone or layered underneath tees and button-up shirts for a look just like Holmes' — one style, multiple outfits? Sign us up.

Plus, Holmes isn't the only celeb embracing this pant style. And Just Like That… actress Sarah Jessica Parker wore a similar pair of satin pants back in October of last year. Hers were pink, but still had us all googly-eyed at their shiny sheen. Other stars like Anne Hathaway and Hilary Duff have also worn the soft, radiant material, but shied away from pants in favor of breezier midi skirts.

If you're feeling inspired, go ahead and snap up a pair of shiny pants this season. Below, shop similar satin styles from H&M, Amazon, and more.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> Pants
H&M

Buy It! H&M Satin Pants in Beige, $29.99; hm.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> Pants
Nordstrom

Buy It! Guess Brisilda High Waist Wide-Leg Satin Pants in Pearl Oyster, $128; nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> Pants
Amazon

Buy It! Wdirara Wide-Leg High-Waisted Satin Pants, $23.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> Pants
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Satin Tie Ankle Relax Fit Pants in Stone, $18 (orig. $45); us.boohoo.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/katie-holmes/" data-inlink="true">Katie Holmes</a> Pants
Lulus

Buy It! Lulu's Perfect Night Champagne Satin Cowl Neck Culotte Jumpsuit in Champagne, $54; lulus.com

