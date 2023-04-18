Katie Holmes' Trendy Denim Is an Easy Way to Upgrade a Standard T-Shirt-and-Jeans Outfit

Mindy Kaling and Julianne Hough are wearing patchwork pants, too

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on April 18, 2023 01:29 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TRIBECA-CHANEL US actress Katie Holmes arrives for the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel at Balthazar restaurant on April 29, 2019 in New York. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: Getty Images

The word "double" is often followed by the word "trouble," and today, we finally understand why. Last Thursday, Katie Holmes was spotted in New York City wearing a particularly over-the-top pair of pants. They were baggy, they were sparkly, and they were… multiple colors!

Okay, so hers weren't technically two-tone jeans, as they actually had three colors. They were patchwork jeans — and they had a mesmerizing effect. A black denim wash lined the top of her jeans near the waistband, while a light blue color appeared to stripe the sides. The third shade, which was a deeper blue, covered the rest of her legs.

Mindy Kaling and Julianne Hough also recently donned similar fun styles. The Never Have I Ever creator opted for a less flashy, but still noticeable, pair of double denim bottoms, while the newly appointed Dancing with the Stars host mixed more than just colors, which she wore in her brother's recent TikTok. In the video, Julianne combined denim and what appears to be leather while performing a dance with her family.

Katie Holmes + Mindy Kaling PEO
Mindy Kaling/instagram, MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Since denim is something that goes with almost everything, it probably feels unnerving or maybe even senseless to switch up your foolproof pants. But that's just it, they switch up any outfit — and with little effort on your part. You can wear them in the same way you'd wear your regular jeans, but once you put them on, your outfit will suddenly feel a whole lot different and a lot more exciting.

Shop Patchwork Jeans Inspired by Celebrities

Strut your stuff confidently this summer with these tummy-controlled two-tone pants from QVC. Aside from their $47 clearance price, the dual-denim look, and their "comfortable" design, they also have a widely popular, wide-leg silhouette that Jennifer Lawrence, Anne Hathaway, and Jennifer Lopez have all recently been spotted wearing.

The jeans are available in regular, tall, and petite sizes, and you can wear them to play mini golf, to the local museum, or in the backyard with sneakers, mules, or even barefoot.

Women with Control Regular My Wonder Denim Two Tone Pants
QVC

Buy It! Women with Control Regular My Wonder Denim Two-Tone Pants in Midwash/Indigo, $47.50 (orig. $84.26); qvc.com

For a pair that's a triple threat, and by that, we mean it has three colors, fetch yourself these Good American Patchwork Ankle Jeans from Nordstrom Rack. On sale for $105 off, they're similar to Holmes' with the stripes on the side, and are a "classic, timeless 1970s-inspired jean," as described by one shopper. They have a checkerboard-like pattern on the sides, and come in sizes 00 to 20, although a few sizes are already out of stock.

Good Icon Patchwork Ankle Jeans GOOD AMERICAN
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Good American Good Icon Patchwork Ankle Jeans in Indigo358, $79.97 (orig. $185); nordstromrack.com

Or, opt for this under-$40 pair that has prominent pockets, as well as color-blocked patchwork detailing all over. Plus, they're giving off the same vibes as Kaling's. Double down (even more) on denim, and add in a coordinating shacket for a retro getup.

HBER Store Womens Patchwork Jeans High Waisted Straight Leg Stretch Denim Pants Girls
Amazon

Buy It! Hber High-Waisted Straight-Leg Stretch Color-Block Patch Jeans in A Blue, $34.95 with coupon (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Owning a pair of two-tone or patchwork jeans is a double-edged sword. On one hand, you're about to be the most fashionable person, and on the other, everyone is going to want to copy your style. Just look at Katie Holmes, Mindy Kaling, and Julianne Hough.

Keep scrolling to shop more two-tone and patchwork jeans.

PROJECT GAP Low Rise Patchwork Baggy Jeans with Washwell
Gap

Buy It! Project Gap Low-Rise Patchwork Baggy Jeans with Washwell in Medium Wash, $56.80 with code ADDIT (orig. $89.95); gap.com

HINT OF BLU Happy Dual Two-Tone High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Hint of Blu Happy Dual Two-Tone High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans in Air Blue, $69; nordstrom.com

Everlane The Painter Jean
Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Painter Jean in Multi Patchwork, $128; everlane.com

LONGYIDA Colorblock Straight Leg Jeans for Women High Waist Skinny Stretch Jeans
Amazon

Buy It! Longyida Color-Block Straight-Leg High Waist Skinny Stretch Jeans in Blue, $29.99; amazon.com

LEVI'S 501 Spliced Rigid Raw Hem Jeans
Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi's 501 Spliced Rigid Raw Hem Jeans in Parallel Universe, $128; nordstrom.com

