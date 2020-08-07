Katie Holmes Just Wore the Cutest Koala Slippers in This Viral Meme Challenge

Chances are you’ve already seen the #2020challenge mood meme taking over Instagram — even celebrities are on board, too. If not, here’s the gist: Reese Witherspoon helped kick off the trend with a compilation of photos of herself in different roles to describe how the year has progressed into a collective “what is even going on?” state.
In that spirit, Katie Holmes put her own fuzzy spin on the calendar trend meme by making a pair of koala-shaped slippers the star of the show. The actress posted a video on her Instagram inspired by the trend. The video shows her from the knee down wearing a pair of koala slippers, progressively losing pep throughout the months.
But even at their saddest, the slippers are just too cute — and you can get a nearly identical style on Amazon. Happy Feet Animal Slippers, which originally debuted on ABC’s Shark Tank, won’t cost you more than $26 a pair.
All of the slippers are made with a no-skid bottom and a dense foam rubber, so it’s best for inside wear. But as Holmes proved, that doesn’t mean you still can’t have a lot of fun with them.
The quirky house slippers have amassed more than 1,200 glowing reviews left by shoppers who can’t get enough of them, and they’ve proven to be a hit among kids and adults alike. One reviewer said, “Yes, I'm a grown man wearing sloth slippers and I love them...my feet are warm and the only disappointed party is my dog who thought they were her new toy at first.”
Life’s too short to have boring slippers, anyways. Shop the Katie Holmes-loved koala bear style and more animal-themed slippers below, or head to Amazon to check out all the options.
