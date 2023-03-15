Katie Holmes' $400 Brown Leather Bomber Jacket Is Sold Out, but These Similar Options Start at $35

It’s the wardrobe staple you need for between-season dressing

By
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton
Kayla Blanton

Kayla has covered celebrity shopping for various outlets since 2018, and recently added People.com to her list. She also covers health, beauty, shopping, and design. Kayla's interviewed a swath of celebrities (including lots of drag queens), but some honorable mentions are Hilary Duff, Martina McBride, and Sterling K. Brown. She graduated from Ohio University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in journalism that specialized in public health and women, gender, and sexuality studies. She lives with her husband and cat in Cincinnati, Ohio.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 15, 2023 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes is Spotted Shopping For Jewelry in New York City
Photo: TheImageDirect.com

There is a special place in style for the coffee run 'fit — and Katie Holmes' latest one nails the category.

The actress recently grabbed a cup to go wearing a classic combo of a striped hoodie, baggy jeans, and sneakers, all of which were elevated by the pièce de résistance: a brown leather bomber jacket. The jacket's rich brown shade gave the look immediate sophistication, not to mention the signature bomber shape — which is enough to bring any ensemble to the next level.

EXCLUSIVE: Katie Holmes is Spotted Shopping For Jewelry in New York City
TheImageDirect.com

The outerwear is a closet staple, mostly because it's relatively lightweight and versatile, especially during this transitional time of year when the weather is too warm for a puffer but too cold to go jacket-less. Plus, it goes with almost everything in your closet and is easy to wear dressed up for a night out or casually for a coffee run like Holmes.

The exact bomber jacket she wore is the Mango Leather Bomber Jacket which is, unfortunately, sold out — and if or when it's back in stock, the $400 price is a splurge not everyone's willing to make. You might assume a chocolate brown bomber would be hard to find, but there are actually quite a few comparable (and much more affordable!) options out there.

For just over $100, this pick from Nordstrom is perfectly slouchy and oversized, meaning it could be styled exactly like Holmes' with jeans and sneakers. The 100 percent polyester material can also be machine washed.

Faux Leather Bomber
Nordstrom

Buy It! Edikted Oversize Faux Leather Bomber, $110.40; nordstrom.com

Offering a bit of an unexpected twist is the Levi's faux leather bomber, called the "dad bomber" for its exaggerated collar and front flapped pockets. It has an. elasticized hem and cuffs that keep warmth trapped in, making it a good pick for this time of year. And if brown isn't the color for you, the jacket is also available in classic black as well as army green and white.

Faux Leather Bomber
Amazon

Buy It! Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket, $78.68–$99.99; amazon.com

If your between-season dressing is in need of assistance, look no further than these brown leather bombers. They'll carry you all the way into summer and will re-emerge come fall because, unlike other trends, they'll never go out of style.

Faux Leather Bomber
Amazon

Buy It! Sebby Collection Leather Moto Jacket, $59–69; amazon.com

Faux Leather Bomber
Cider

Buy It! Cider Brown Faux Leather Jacket, $52; shopcider.com

Faux Leather Bomber
Target

Buy It! S.E.B. by Sebby Faux Leather Bomber, $34.99 (orig. $64); target.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

TWELVES NOCTURNAL BLACK
Nurses Wear These 'Reliable' Sneakers for Long Shifts, and They're at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
Carter's Easter Outfits for Kids Tout
Sweet Easter Outfits for Kids Are Up to 60% Off at Carter's Right Now
Lady Gaga argan oil TOUT
Could the Secret to Lady Gaga's Speedy Makeup Removal Be… Argan Oil?
Related Articles
Carter's Easter Outfits for Kids Tout
Sweet Easter Outfits for Kids Are Up to 60% Off at Carter's Right Now
TWELVES NOCTURNAL BLACK
Nurses Wear These 'Reliable' Sneakers for Long Shifts, and They're at the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen
selizo Padded Bralettes for Women
These 'Extremely Comfortable' Everyday Bras Are Going for Just $4 Apiece Right Now 
Urban CoCo Women's Drape Front Open Cardigan Tout
This Top-Rated Cardigan That's 'Perfect for Spring' Is Up to 56% Off, and Amazon Shoppers Are Buying Multiples
EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Rodrigo is Spotted Stepping Out in New York City.
Olivia Rodrigo Left Her Hotel in These Instantly Recognizable Sneakers We Always See Celebs Wear
Cariuma Pantone Spring Launch
Ashton Kutcher's Comfy Sneakers That Rack Up 77,000-Person Waitlists Are Back in New Spring Colors
95th Annual Academy Awards - Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Lady Gaga performs onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Lady Gaga Epitomized Rockstar Style at the Oscars in Black Ripped Skinny Jeans — Get the Look Starting at $30
Oscars BaubleBar Tennis Necklace Trend Vanessa Hudgens
Stars Like Vanessa Hudgens and Marlee Matlin Wore Tennis Necklaces to the Oscars — Shop Our Faves Starting at Just $25
Floral Appliques Made a Big Statement on the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet
Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry Dazzled at the Oscars in This 'Dated' Trend That's Bound to Be Huge for Spring
oscars statement sleeves
Statement Sleeves Had a Big Moment at the 2023 Oscars — Here's How to Wear Them IRL
Jennifer Garner Boots
Jennifer Garner Put a Spring Twist on the Tall Boot Style Kate Middleton Wore This Winter
Soda Pilot Chelsea Boots Tout
These 'Waterproof' Chelsea Boots Remind Us of a Pair Oprah Wore — and They're Up to 69% Off
Amazon Floral Tops Skirts Dresses Roundup Tout
10 Floral Dresses, Blouses, and Skirts That Are Easy to Style for Spring — Starting at $9
Chrishell Stause Lightweight Cardigan TOUT
Chrishell Stause Cuddled Heather Rae El Moussa's Baby in a Lightweight Sweater That's Perfect for Layering
Sarah Jessica Parker Wicker Bag Tout
Sarah Jessica Parker's Crossbody Bag on the 'AJLT' Set Screams Spring — and This Very Similar Style Is Only $28
Editorial Images Images Creative Editorial Video Creative Editorial Premiere Of Fox Searchlight Pictures' "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 03: Actress Alicia Silverstone attends the premiere of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Alicia Silverstone's Comfy Sneakers Are from the Brand Kate Middleton Always Wears — and They're on Sale