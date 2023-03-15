Katie Holmes' $400 Brown Leather Bomber Jacket Is Sold Out, but These Similar Options Start at $35

There is a special place in style for the coffee run 'fit — and Katie Holmes' latest one nails the category.

The actress recently grabbed a cup to go wearing a classic combo of a striped hoodie, baggy jeans, and sneakers, all of which were elevated by the pièce de résistance: a brown leather bomber jacket. The jacket's rich brown shade gave the look immediate sophistication, not to mention the signature bomber shape — which is enough to bring any ensemble to the next level.

The outerwear is a closet staple, mostly because it's relatively lightweight and versatile, especially during this transitional time of year when the weather is too warm for a puffer but too cold to go jacket-less. Plus, it goes with almost everything in your closet and is easy to wear dressed up for a night out or casually for a coffee run like Holmes.

The exact bomber jacket she wore is the Mango Leather Bomber Jacket which is, unfortunately, sold out — and if or when it's back in stock, the $400 price is a splurge not everyone's willing to make. You might assume a chocolate brown bomber would be hard to find, but there are actually quite a few comparable (and much more affordable!) options out there.

For just over $100, this pick from Nordstrom is perfectly slouchy and oversized, meaning it could be styled exactly like Holmes' with jeans and sneakers. The 100 percent polyester material can also be machine washed.

Buy It! Edikted Oversize Faux Leather Bomber, $110.40; nordstrom.com

Offering a bit of an unexpected twist is the Levi's faux leather bomber, called the "dad bomber" for its exaggerated collar and front flapped pockets. It has an. elasticized hem and cuffs that keep warmth trapped in, making it a good pick for this time of year. And if brown isn't the color for you, the jacket is also available in classic black as well as army green and white.

Buy It! Levi's Faux Leather Dad Bomber Jacket, $78.68–$99.99; amazon.com

If your between-season dressing is in need of assistance, look no further than these brown leather bombers. They'll carry you all the way into summer and will re-emerge come fall because, unlike other trends, they'll never go out of style.

Buy It! Sebby Collection Leather Moto Jacket, $59–69; amazon.com

Buy It! Cider Brown Faux Leather Jacket, $52; shopcider.com

Buy It! S.E.B. by Sebby Faux Leather Bomber, $34.99 (orig. $64); target.com

