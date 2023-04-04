Lifestyle Fashion Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing a Sleek Version of the Timeless Shoe We've Seen on Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift Shop similar loafers for spring starting at $30 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 4, 2023 04:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Gotham/GC; BACKGRID; MEGA When living in a place like New York City, you need a pair of shoes that are good for walking and also look put-together enough in case you run into someone you know — for Katie Holmes, that seems to be a pair of black loafers. The Dawson's Creek star has been wearing the sleek style on repeat: On April 2, she wore them with a pair of jeans and a red flannel, and just a few days earlier, she styled them with flowy cropped pants and a green jacket. Holmes also wore them in the fall during a shopping spree, with a long black coat and jeans. Getty Katie Holmes' Shiny Pants Remind Us of Sarah Jessica Parker's — and These Similar Styles Start at $18 The versatile nature of the loafer and their year-round wearability is what makes them a necessity for working professionals, busy moms, fashion followers, and celebrities alike. Other stars, like Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift, have also worn chunkier loafers recently. In fact, Swift opted for a pair of Louboutin ones while kicking off the opening weekend of her Eras Tour. And while a chunky sole might be a bit trendier, the ones Holmes wore are a timeless style you can wear year after year — just look at Queen Elizabeth, who wore the same style loafers for more than half a century. Plus, they're an easy shoe to wiggle into, and some even have collapsible backs that let your heels get even more of an airy draft. Shop Loafers Inspired by Katie Holmes: Feversole Deco Loafer Slippers in Bar Trim Black Plain Pu, $33.99; amazon.com Steve Madden Carrine Loafer in Black Leather, $62.97 (orig. $89.95); stevemadden.com Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer in Black Leather, $150; samedelman.com and amazon.com Naturalizer 27 Edit Sevyn in Black Patent Leather, $144.95; zappos.com Steve Madden Larusso Loafer in Black Leather, $89.95; stevemadden.com Jenn Ardor Penny Loafers Slip-On Pointed Toe Flats in Black, $50.34 with coupon (orig. $52.99); amazon.com Dream Pairs Slip-On Round Toe Loafers, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com Jeffrey Campbell Velviteen Loafer, $115; revolve.com Selena Gomez Sipped Soda on Set in a Wedding Dress and the Comfy-Cool Boots Celebrities Have Worn for Years While hers appear to be designer shoes, not everyone may have the budget for a pair. But these $34 ones from Amazon are much more affordable. The tiny details throughout, like the squoval-like toe shape, 1 centimeter heel, and cushioned insole, make them a smart and stylish purchase. And plenty of shoppers think so, too. One five-star reviewer said, "These shoes are not only super cute and go with jeans, my white pants, and my black work pants, [but] they are also so comfortable, I could walk miles in them." Another person noted that they have a "high-end look for an affordable price," adding that they "would 100 percent recommend!" Amazon Buy It! Feversole Deco Loafer Slippers in Bar Trim Black Plain Pu, $33.99; amazon.com On sale for nearly $30 less, these Carrine Loafers from Steve Madden resemble Holmes' with their gold hardware, thin sole, and smooth leather material. Wear them with a baseball cap, some blue jeans, and a plaid flannel, to copy the star's look from head-to-toe. And if you are on the hunt for a printed loafer, this leopard pair from the brand reminds us of the ones Gigi Hadid wore last September, and they're also on sale right now. Steve Madden Buy It! Steve Madden Carrine Loafer in Black Leather, $62.97 (orig. $89.95); stevemadden.com These Loraine Bit Loafers from Sam Edelman are a fun mule-and-loafer hybrid shoe. They have a collapsible back half, so you can go sock-less and slip them on easily like slides in the summer, or wear them in their entirety in the fall. On the brand's website, there are sizes 4 to 14, including half sizes, and over 30 fabrics and colors to pick from, but they're also available on Amazon. Sam Edelman Buy It! Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer in Black Leather, $150; samedelman.com and amazon.com As Holmes has proven, a good pair of loafers is a must-have in your footwear rotation. Head to Amazon, Zappos, and more to shop similar styles inspired by the star. Zappos Buy It! Naturalizer 27 Edit Sevyn in Black Patent Leather, $144.95; zappos.com Steve Madden Buy It! Steve Madden Larusso Loafer in Black Leather, $89.95; stevemadden.com Amazon Buy It! Jenn Ardor Penny Loafers Slip-On Pointed Toe Flats in Black,$50.34 with coupon (orig.$52.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Dream Pairs Slip-On Round Toe Loafers, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com Revolve Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Velviteen Loafer, $115; revolve.com