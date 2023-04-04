Katie Holmes Keeps Wearing a Sleek Version of the Timeless Shoe We've Seen on Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift

When living in a place like New York City, you need a pair of shoes that are good for walking and also look put-together enough in case you run into someone you know — for Katie Holmes, that seems to be a pair of black loafers.

The Dawson's Creek star has been wearing the sleek style on repeat: On April 2, she wore them with a pair of jeans and a red flannel, and just a few days earlier, she styled them with flowy cropped pants and a green jacket. Holmes also wore them in the fall during a shopping spree, with a long black coat and jeans.

Getty

The versatile nature of the loafer and their year-round wearability is what makes them a necessity for working professionals, busy moms, fashion followers, and celebrities alike. Other stars, like Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift, have also worn chunkier loafers recently. In fact, Swift opted for a pair of Louboutin ones while kicking off the opening weekend of her Eras Tour.

And while a chunky sole might be a bit trendier, the ones Holmes wore are a timeless style you can wear year after year — just look at Queen Elizabeth, who wore the same style loafers for more than half a century. Plus, they're an easy shoe to wiggle into, and some even have collapsible backs that let your heels get even more of an airy draft.

Shop Loafers Inspired by Katie Holmes:

While hers appear to be designer shoes, not everyone may have the budget for a pair. But these $34 ones from Amazon are much more affordable. The tiny details throughout, like the squoval-like toe shape, 1 centimeter heel, and cushioned insole, make them a smart and stylish purchase.

And plenty of shoppers think so, too. One five-star reviewer said, "These shoes are not only super cute and go with jeans, my white pants, and my black work pants, [but] they are also so comfortable, I could walk miles in them." Another person noted that they have a "high-end look for an affordable price," adding that they "would 100 percent recommend!"

Amazon

Buy It! Feversole Deco Loafer Slippers in Bar Trim Black Plain Pu, $33.99; amazon.com

On sale for nearly $30 less, these Carrine Loafers from Steve Madden resemble Holmes' with their gold hardware, thin sole, and smooth leather material. Wear them with a baseball cap, some blue jeans, and a plaid flannel, to copy the star's look from head-to-toe.

And if you are on the hunt for a printed loafer, this leopard pair from the brand reminds us of the ones Gigi Hadid wore last September, and they're also on sale right now.

Steve Madden

Buy It! Steve Madden Carrine Loafer in Black Leather, $62.97 (orig. $89.95); stevemadden.com

These Loraine Bit Loafers from Sam Edelman are a fun mule-and-loafer hybrid shoe. They have a collapsible back half, so you can go sock-less and slip them on easily like slides in the summer, or wear them in their entirety in the fall. On the brand's website, there are sizes 4 to 14, including half sizes, and over 30 fabrics and colors to pick from, but they're also available on Amazon.

Sam Edelman

Buy It! Sam Edelman Loraine Bit Loafer in Black Leather, $150; samedelman.com and amazon.com

As Holmes has proven, a good pair of loafers is a must-have in your footwear rotation. Head to Amazon, Zappos, and more to shop similar styles inspired by the star.

Zappos

Buy It! Naturalizer 27 Edit Sevyn in Black Patent Leather, $144.95; zappos.com

Steve Madden

Buy It! Steve Madden Larusso Loafer in Black Leather, $89.95; stevemadden.com

Amazon

Buy It! Jenn Ardor Penny Loafers Slip-On Pointed Toe Flats in Black,$50.34 with coupon (orig.$52.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dream Pairs Slip-On Round Toe Loafers, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com

Revolve

Buy It! Jeffrey Campbell Velviteen Loafer, $115; revolve.com

