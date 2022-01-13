Katie Holmes Expertly Matched Her Forest Green Coat with a Face Mask from the Brand Celebrities Love
Most days, it's easiest to grab whichever face mask is closest to the door and head outside. While you might be guilty of clashing blue surgical masks with floral puffer coats or pairing plaid N95 picks with animal print fleece jackets, what really matters is that you're doing your duty to protect yourself and others. But for Katie Holmes, coordinating her face masks with her outerwear seems to be a priority.
Earlier this week, Holmes was spotted on a coffee run in New York City wearing a completely cohesive outfit, as she often does. But on this cold January day in particular, the actress opted for a specific color: forest green. Holmes wore a classic double-breasted wool blend coat and a face mask in the same earthy shade from Evolvetogether, the brand celebrities have been wearing on repeat since face masks became the number one accessory back in 2020.
Due to their comfortable design (and slew of famous fans), Evolvetogether face masks never tend to stay in stock for long. But as luck would have it, Holmes' recent pick is still available in a pack of seven, so you'll want to buy now before the site is inevitably wiped clean yet again. As for the real star of Katie's winter look — her peacoat, which costs $249 at Mango — is sold out in almost every size.
The color green has been dominating the fashion world over the past year, and it's easy to see why: It complements all skin tones and is seasonally versatile. So, if you don't have your own staple green piece hanging in your closet, now's the time to hop on the trend. And thanks to Holmes' recent endorsement, selecting a classic coat as your green item of choice is a no-brainer.
Katie Holmes' look features a classic wool coat in forest green.
