Katie Holmes Expertly Matched Her Forest Green Coat with a Face Mask from the Brand Celebrities Love

Due to their comfortable design (and slew of famous fans), Evolvetogether face masks never tend to stay in stock for long. But as luck would have it, Holmes' recent pick is still available in a pack of seven, so you'll want to buy now before the site is inevitably wiped clean yet again. As for the real star of Katie's winter look — her peacoat, which costs $249 at Mango — is sold out in almost every size. But don't worry: We found six similar options, and prices start at just $40.