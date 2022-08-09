The Breathable Long-Sleeve Dress Kate Upton Wears to Stay Cool Is on Sale for Just $30

Fall fashion can feel confusing — you want nothing more than to wear your wide-leg jeans, knee-high boots, and chunky knit sweaters, but temperatures may continue to feel scorching hot well into October. The solution? This on-sale flowy dress that Kate Upton has given her stamp of approval to.

During an Amazon Livestream earlier this year, the supermodel said she likes to "go back to basics" when it gets hot, and she said that this "fun and flirty" dress allows her to look cute without sweating "to death." The Amoretu Long-Sleeve Tunic Dress has also racked up almost 30,000 five-star ratings from shoppers because of its lightweight material and "flattering" fit.

Although it has long-sleeves, the tunic is made from an airy dacron material that makes it breezy enough for many seasons. In fact, one shopper called it "the perfect fall dress." You can wear it with white sneakers as you commute to work, or pair it with cowboy boots for a concert or night out.

Upton particularly loved the simple yet chic details on this best-selling dress, such as the flowy silhouette, breathable fabric, and puffed sleeve design, which helps shoppers stay warm on cooler nights. "The long sleeve was the perfect touch to keep me a little warmer," said one reviewer who wore the dress for their engagement photos.

Other stylish elements include the tiered bodice and V-neckline, which one shopper said "isn't too low" and falls "just right" along the chest.

Another person loved the multiple color options, particularly the caramel dress, which is on sale for 40 percent off. "This is my new favorite dress," they wrote. "The color is stunning and it has two layers, so [it's] not see-through at all."It's available in 39 pretty colors and patterns, a few of which are on sale for as little as $30, including pink, purple, red, and sage green. Shop more discounted versions of the Kate Upton-approved Amazon dress below.

