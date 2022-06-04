Found: Kate Spade Handbags for Up to 73% Off at an Under-the-Radar Sale
Memorial Day might be over, but that doesn't mean the really good sales have ended. Case in point? Kate Spade's surprise sale — which features markdowns on popular handbags for up to 70 percent off. (Yes, you read that number right.)
The lesser-known outlet store has hundreds of styles on sale right now, including preppy sandals, breezy dresses, and slim wallets. But some of the best deals are on the brand's purses, so it's a great time to add a new investment to your collection without the steep price.
If you're looking for a new everyday bag, consider the Lori tote. Its roomy main compartment is large enough to hold a water bottle, tablet, or 13-inch laptop. Choose between three colorful summer-ready shades (light blue, yellow, and gray) while the tote is discounted by $260.
Another convenient option is the Karissa backpack, which has three zippered compartments to keep all your essentials organized and secure. Carry it on your office commute or during overnight trips.
Buy It! Kate Spade Lori Tote, $99 (orig. $359); surprise.katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Karissa Nylon Large Backpack, $79 (orig. $299); surprise.katespade.com
Some purses are even under $100, like this micro satchel and this crossbody bag, which has hundreds of five-star ratings from shoppers thanks to its "perfect size" that can fit a phone and mask "without being bulky." Both of them are made from leather, come with jacquard lining, and can be worn multiple ways. Opt to style them with a maxi dress and heels for a wedding or with jeans and a blouse for a laidback date night.
Buy It! Kate Spade Darcy Micro Satchel, $89 (orig. $249); surprise.katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody, $89 (orig. $259); surprise.katespade.com
Planning to travel this summer? The sale has you covered for those plans, too. Shoppers have said this printed straw tote makes for a super cute beach bag that's "sturdy and roomy enough for a towel, clothes, and personal items." Plus, it's 62 percent off right now!
And for an even bigger score, you can get this nylon backpack bundle with a matching makeup bag and cardholder for over $300 off when you enter code MAKEITTHREE before checking out.
Buy It! Kate Spade Honey Bee Straw Tote Bag, $179 (orig. $459); surprise.katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Chelsea Medium Backpack Bundle, $139 with code MAKEITTHREE (orig. $467); surprise.katespade.com
Keep scrolling to check out more must-have handbags, or head to Kate Spade's surprise sale to see the full collection for yourself while these discounts last.
Buy It! Rory Medium Satchel, $139 (orig. $399); surprise.katespade.com
Buy It! Natalia Medium Flap Shoulder Bag, $149 (orig. $479); surprise.katespade.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- This PEOPLE Tested-Approved Mattress Topper That Offers 'Firm Support' Is on Sale at Amazon
- Amazon Is Packed With Bright Summer Wreaths for Your Front Door — and Prices Start at $15
- Tons of Cooling and Breathable Sheets, Blankets, and More Are on Sale in Amazon's Secret Outlet — Starting at $19
- One-Shoulder Tops Are a Major Summer Trend, and This $30 Colorblock Swimsuit Is How Shoppers Are Buying In