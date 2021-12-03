Prices Are So Low at This Secret Kate Spade Sale, We Had to Do a Double Take
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but Cyber Week is still in full swing, which means there are so many amazing sales that are still yours for the taking. One to note: Kate Spade's Surprise Sale, which is ever-so-quietly happening right now.
The popular handbag and accessories brand has a little-known secret sale going on for a limited time only, and we highly recommend you stop everything you're doing and head on over to take advantage of this rare shopping miracle. We poked around and couldn't believe our eyes when we calculated the seriously steep savings and daily discounts that (quite honestly) made us do a double take.
Buy It! Laurel Crossbody Bag, $65 (orig. $279); katespade.com
While the sale is still on, you'll want to check back often because more and more items are being discounted as we speak. Shoppers can score up to 75 percent off the iconic handbags, travel wallets, and sparkly jewels the brand is best known for. There are even matching pajama sets, sleep eye masks, and fluffy slippers up for grabs at rock-bottom prices, which will make great gifts for your loved ones this year.
Buy It! Jogger Sleep Bundle, $85 for both with code MAKEITTWO (orig. $178); katespade.com
Bundles will stretch your dollar big time, so when it comes to strategically shopping the sale, just remember that more is more. This eye-catching medium-sized backpack and matching cosmetic case is a steal at just $109 (originally $358 for both) when purchased together with code MAKEITTWO, and the rosy pink color is so pretty for the winter months ahead.
Buy It! Chelsea Backpack Bundle, $109 for both with code MAKEITTWO (orig. $358); katespade.com
Check out more deals below, and head on over to Kate Spade to peruse the secret sale this weekend before inventory runs out — it's the perfect time to stock up on deeping discounted holiday gifts.
Buy It! Shimmy Glitter Boxed Large Continental Wallet, $79 (orig. $229); katespade.com
Buy It! Infinity and Beyond Knot Bundle, $40 for both with code MAKEITTWO (orig. $108); katespade.com
Buy It! Natalia Large Continental Wallet, $89 (orig. $249); katespade.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- Prices Are So Low at This Secret Kate Spade Sale, We Had to Do a Double Take
- This Roomba Was One of Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Best-Sellers — and It's Still on Sale
- Frigid Cold Has Nothing on This Tower Space Heater That Warms Rooms in Just 'Two Minutes' — and It's on Sale
- What Gifts Are Amazon Shoppers Loving This Holiday Season? These 8 Top-Sellers That Start at $15