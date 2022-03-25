Kate Spade's Spring Sale Is Brimming with Massive Deals

Shop

Now that spring is here, it's about time you pack away your winter gear and lighten up for the fresh season ahead. If you've been thinking about splurging on a cheerful new handbag or work-ready dress, Kate Spade has you covered. The popular fashion brand never disappoints when it comes to eye-catching designs that always pack an extra oomph, and we have a particular soft spot for their handbags and purses that never go out of style. 

And now that the brand is currently running their highly anticipated spring sale from now through Monday, there's never been a better time to add all the things to your cart. This time around, they've sweetened the deal with big markdowns, enticing us all to shop more in order to save more. All you have to do is use code SPRING at checkout, and you'll be able to score 20 percent off when you spend $200, 30 percent off when you spend $400, and 40 percent off when you spend $600 on all of the gorgeous sale goods. Intrigued? We're right there with you.

Feast your eyes on pretty purses, bedazzled shoes, printed dresses and tops, vibrant swimwear, and so much more — and all at a discount. We'd be remiss to add here that inventory is flying before our eyes, so you'll want to stop what you're doing and take advantage of the savings while you can. We scoured the sale so you don't have to — read on for a few of our favorites. 

This charming pearl design is a must for special occasions, social gatherings, and fancy soirees, and would pair perfectly with pantsuits, rompers, and dreamy dresses alike. We also love the versatility of this textured leather mini backpack, and could easily see it becoming an everyday staple this summer. If you're heading back to the office soon, we can't think of a better boardroom ensemble than this embellished collar shirtdress, and recommend picking up a large leather tote for your commute while you're at it. 

Shop the best deals from Kate Spade's Spring Sale below and enter SPRING at checkout to score discounts when you spend more. 

