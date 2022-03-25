Kate Spade's Spring Sale Is Brimming with Massive Deals

And now that the brand is currently running their highly anticipated spring sale from now through Monday, there's never been a better time to add all the things to your cart. This time around, they've sweetened the deal with big markdowns, enticing us all to shop more in order to save more. All you have to do is use code SPRING at checkout, and you'll be able to score 20 percent off when you spend $200, 30 percent off when you spend $400, and 40 percent off when you spend $600 on all of the gorgeous sale goods. Intrigued? We're right there with you.