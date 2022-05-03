So Many Kate Spade Purses and Accessories Are on Sale Right Now — and They'll Arrive Before Mother's Day
Name a more springy brand than Kate Spade New York — we dare you.
The instantly recognizable brand has been crafting clothing, shoes, and accessories in bright colors and cheerful patterns — think florals, polka dots, and stripes — since the '90s. You can't help but smile when you see a Kate Spade purse or dress, and that grin is about to get even bigger because so many coveted items are marked down right now.
In honor of Mother's Day (this Sunday, May 8), Kate Spade is offering 25 percent off of select items online, including fan-favorite Kate Spade purses, wallets, and jewelry. If you procrastinated finding that special something for Mom, don't worry, because when you order today and select two-day shipping, your picks are guaranteed to arrive in time for the holiday.
Best Deals at the Kate Spade Sale:
- Kate Spade Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel, $223.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $298)
- Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody, $148.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $198)
- Kate Spade Liana Stacked Disc Earrings, $73.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $98)
- Kate Spade Initial This Pendant, $66 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $88)
- Kate Spade Bikini Bow Slide Sandals, $73.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $98)
- Kate Spade Spencer Flap Chain Wallet, $148.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $198)
- Kate Spade Little Better Sam Nylon Mini Tote, $133.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $178)
- Kate Spade Spencer Flap Chain Wallet, $66 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $88)
There are 500 items included in this Kate Spade sale, which ends at midnight ET on May 8. Simply apply the code "MOTHERSDAY" at checkout to receive 25 percent off of your purchase. Choose between chic handbags like this classic Kate Spade crossbody, which comes in five colors and is suitable for everyday outings, or this summery straw satchel that's available in black and cream or sunny yellow.
Plenty of timeless pieces of jewelry are also included in this Mother's Day sale, like an initial pendant necklace that's perfect for layering and bold drop earrings that will have people asking Mom, "Where are those from?"
Although the fresh color palettes are undeniably suited for warm weather, many staple Kate Spade styles are appropriate during any season, like this mini Kate Spade tote that can convert into a crossbody bag.
While Kate Spade is a more affordable designer than many others, it's still not a brand you'd likely shop just any day. Take advantage of this limited-time discount and snag something special for Mom — and maybe yourself, too — that will last for years on end. Shop more Kate Spade handbags and accessories on sale below.
Buy It! Kate Spade Knott Striped Straw Mini Satchel, $223.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $298); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody, $148.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $198); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Liana Stacked Disc Earrings, $73.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $98); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Initial This Pendant, $66 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $88); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Bikini Bow Slide Sandals, $73.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $98); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Spencer Flap Chain Wallet, $148.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $198); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Little Better Sam Nylon Mini Tote, $133.50 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $178); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Spencer Flap Chain Wallet, $66 with code MOTHERSDAY (orig. $88); katespade.com
- Hurry! J.Crew's Flash Sale on Spring and Summer Styles Ends Today
- Sustainable Bedding and Bath from Amazon Is Now on Sale — Prices Start at Just $15
- Meghan Markle Wore an All-White Outfit Over the Weekend That We Can't Stop Thinking About
- Amazon Shoppers Say They 'Breathe Better' Thanks to This Air Purifier — and We've Got an Exclusive Discount Code