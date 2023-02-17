At Kate Spade's Massive Presidents Day Sale, Prices Start at Just $20

With spring peeking around the corner, it's only natural to want to upgrade your closet. Luckily, there are countless Presidents Day sales going on with everyday items for the new season — especially at Kate Spade.

You may know the brand for its eclectic and colorful collection of purses, shoes, and clothing, which are often a bit of an investment. But for the holiday weekend, we've spotted everything from trendy tote bags for $180 off to spring break-ready swimwear and designer phone cases that start at $20. Just enter the promo code BLOOM at checkout to access these savings.

Right before our eyes is a plethora of spring bags for the taking, and what better way to indulge than by buying one for half-off? Below, discover the 10 best deals in the Kate Spade Presidents Day sale that you need to know about.

Kate Spade Presidents Day Sale Deals

The Market Striped Medium Tote is incredibly appealing not only because of its chic, nautical vibe, but also its unbeatable price tag — now just under $100, it's a whole 65 percent off its original price.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Market Striped Medium Tote, $97.30 with code BLOOM (orig. $278); katespade.com

And if you're being whisked away by the shoulder bag wave, you'll love the timeless Knott Shoulder Bag. Featuring a spacious interior (three large inner compartments, to be exact) and a delicate tie decorating the strap, this stone-hued bag is nearly 58 percent off.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Knott Colorblocked Large Shoulder Bag, $167.30 with code BLOOM (orig. $398); katespade.com

But if preppy stripes and large bags aren't quite your vibe, then you'll fall in love with other marked-down styles, like the timeless Knott Pebbled Leather & Suede Medium Satchel, shaved down by 54 percent, and the Voyage Floral Medley Medium Shoulder Bag, a clasp-front bouquet of color (literally) that's seeing $220 in savings.

Don't forget about a cute little wallet to throw in your new purse — the Morgan Rose Garden Cardholder is the perfect size and fit for large and small bags, fitting your credit cards and license (and a little bit of spare change).

With the rise of ballet flats, we've had our eyes peeled for stylish options at reasonable prices — and we've found just that at Kate Spade. The Crush Flats are a fun and flirty take on the "ballerinacore" trend, featuring a classic ruched outsole and a gold ankle strap with dainty charms dangling from the chain. To us, the shade called Milk Tea truly looks like a ballet slipper.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Crush Flats, $110.60 with code BLOOM (orig. $198); katespade.com

Don't forget to dive into the vast selection of marked-down jewelry, like the stackable Candy Shop Ring Set and these funky zebra huggies that are going for a mere $41. And the Candy Shop Drop Earrings, a totally mismatched pair of bejeweled earrings, are very Emily in Paris Season 3. Plus, the Summer Floral iPhone 13 Case boasts one of the lowest prices of this sale, touting a $20 tag and saving you 50 percent.

Closing out this sale's best deals are some of the most exciting buys this time of year — yes, we're talking about swimsuits. Kate Spade has a variety of bikinis, like the Contrast Piqué Square-Neck Bikini Top and matching bikini bottom. Choose from options like this leafy bandeau and high-waisted bottoms set and this feisty cheetah version.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Contrast Piqué Square-neck Bikini Top, $76 (orig. $95); katespade.com

Of all the Presidents Day sales to peruse this weekend, this is the one you won't want to miss. See more unbeatable prices from the Kate Spade Presidents Day Sale below — and remember to use the code BLOOM at checkout for maximum savings.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Morgan Rose Garden Cardholder, $37.30 with code BLOOM (orig. $68); katespade.com

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Voyage Floral Medley Medium Shoulder Bag, $137.90 with code BLOOM (orig. $358); katespade.com

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Bridal Embellished Headband, $33.60 with code BLOOM (orig. $60); katespade.com

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Candy Shop Ring Set, $49 with code BLOOM (orig. $88); katespade.com

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Poplin Puff-sleeve Tee, $63 with code BLOOM (orig. $128); katespade.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.