Surprise! There's an Early Access Kate Spade Sale Happening Now — Here's What to Shop
Surprise! Kate Spade is kicking off the summer season with a big sale ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and we wanted to spread the word ASAP.
The popular fashion brand is currently running an early access sale right this minute, which means you can now score up to 40 percent off with code HELLOSUMMER from May 23 through May 24 on hundreds of glorious items. Of course, as with all big savings events, we recommend you act fast since inventory will undoubtedly move quickly with prices this low — so don't delay with this one!
As for what's on sale, we spotted several beautiful handbags, sparkling jewels, matching pajama sets, and even some very cute home goods, all marked down handsomely just in time for summer. This pearl-adorned bucket bag is a favorite thanks to its charming shape and fancy embellishments, and would surely inspire countless compliments at weddings or summer soirées in the months ahead.
Buy It! Kate Spade Purl Small Bucket Bag, $195 (orig. $278); katespade.com
If you're looking for something with a bit more room, check out this playful quilted tote bag, which is not only colorful and eye-catching, but also the perfect size for storing all of your essentials for upcoming summer getaways, weekend picnics, daytime excursions, and the like. We also think a sturdy leather satchel bag for the workweek would be a wise investment, and currently have our eyes on this small crossbody bag for an appealing everyday option that would pair perfectly with jeans, shorts, dresses, and more.
If you're looking to add a touch of glam to your meals, don't miss out on this unique wooden salad bowl and server set, which is a steal at just $53 (a nice break from its original $100 price tag), and would perk up a festive summer dinner party in a pinch. Needless to say, the Kate Spade surprise sale prices are so low, we're not thinking twice about all of the gorgeous goods we're quickly adding to our cart.
Shop these discounted Kate Spade must-haves below, and act fast before inventory runs out.
Buy It! Kate Spade Softwhere Large Tote, $139 (orig. $198); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Smile Small Crossbody, $139 (orig. $198); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Deco Dot Wood Salad Bowl and Server Set, $53 (orig. $100); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Zip Code Medium Satchel, $278 (orig. $348); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Knott Metallic Mini Satchel, $318 (orig. $398); katespade.com
