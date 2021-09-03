Kate Spade Is Offering an Extra 30% Off Sale Items This Weekend Only — Shop Handbags, Shoes, and More
If you've been eyeing a designer handbag or statement pair of shoes for the new season, now's the right moment to shop. Just in time for the long Labor Day weekend, Kate Spade is deeply discounting several stunning handbags, shoes, and small accessories this weekend, and offering an extra 30 percent off all sale items with code SOLONGSUMMER.
The savings are so good with this blowout sale that we rounded up a few fashion favorites to help you navigate the pages (and pages) of treasures to be had. Take our word for it: Act fast and stock up on all of these stylish accessories before they sell out.
If you've been coveting cute purses in playful shapes lately, you'll be happy to see we found several modern designs that you could easily transition from summer to fall. This bucket bag comes in a classic, black-and-white gingham print that can be worn with a shoulder strap or without, depending on your outfit.
Buy It! Kate Spade Picnic Bucket Bag, $146.30 (orig. $298); katespade.com
There's also a fair amount of cool silhouettes and whimsical colors to choose from if you're on the hunt for smaller clutches, daytime shoulder bags, or crossbody styles. This classic leather bag with tasteful gold hardware is originally $198, but is marked down to $111 in black, or under $130 if you opt for the red or powder blue shades.
Buy It! Kate Spade Infinite Camera Bag, $110.60 (orig. $198); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Remedy Top Handle Bag, $136.50 (orig. $278); katespade.com
This adorable crescent-shaped shoulder bag comes in punchy shades like watermelon pink or jungle green, and would make a fabulous addition to your closet if you've been craving a pop of color to mix things up. With the weekend sale, this designer piece will set you back a mere $127, which is a nice amount of savings off the original $198 price tag.
Buy It! Kate Spade Smile Shoulder Bag, $126.70 (orig. $198); katespade.com
Another steal that needs to be on tour radar is this perfect little tweed party clutch, which comes with both a smart wristlet strap and a fancy chain strap, so you can wear it any way you'd like. This pretty purse comes down to $127 with code SOLONGSUMMER, a sweet discount off the original price.
Buy It! Kate Spade Party Tweed Clutch, $127.40 (orig. $228); katespade.com
And finally, don't forget to scour the sale for fancy footwear, jewelry, dresses, and more that you can most certainly wear all year round. These towering platform suede sandals can carry you right into the holiday season, while these feminine slides have a homespun feel, and would look great with a little black dress or a laidback pair of straight-leg jeans, depending on your mood.
Buy It! Kate Spade Delight Sandals, $97.30 (orig. $198); katespade.com
Buy It! Kate Spade Tango Slide Sandals, $72.80 (orig. $148); katespade.com
Snap up these savings fast — the Kate Spade sale ends on September 6.
