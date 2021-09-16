Kate Spade Just Dropped the Sale That's Going to Help You Build Your Fall Wardrobe
One of the best parts about summer turning into fall is the wardrobe potential. At this point, most of us are sick of wearing cutoffs and sundresses, no matter how much fun we had at the beach or replacing two out of three meals per day with ice cream. This time of year is all about that all-too-familiar yearning for cozy knits, supple leathers, and rich colors — and right on cue, Kate Spade is having an absolutely massive sale.
Like all the best sales, the Kate Spade Buy More, Save More sale is all about getting as much value for your dollar as possible. From today until September 19, you can get 20 percent off when you spend $200,, 30 percent off when you spend $400, and 40 percent off when you spend $600 (no single item on the site is $600, but if you're getting more than one piece, you have the potential to save big). In other words, you can finally get that bag you've had your eye on, or go a little bananas, replace several key items in your wardrobe, and save even more.
The sitewide sale doesn't apply to every single item (but almost), and categories range from handbags to clothing to shoes and accessories. However, considering the time of year (and the fact that Kate Spade's pieces are classic enough to carry with you through many fall and winter seasons to come), it's worth checking out the buttery leather handbags, luxurious knits, and dresses that can be layered up with tights and jackets to get you through the winter.
Buy It! Fireside Sweater, $238.40 with code FALLTREAT (orig. $298); katespade.com
And the one absolutely must-have item for your cold weather closet? The Kate Spade Fireside Sweater, which comes in three colors but is absolutely divine in zinfandel, a rich burgundy. It's an impossibly soft, heather knit wool blend, and the kind of sweater you'll reach for over and over to accompany you during all your fall activities. In other words, the Fireside sweater isn't just for the season — it is the season.
If you want to complete the look (and bundle and save even more in the process), check out Kate Spade's extensive collection of handbags on sale: The Rubrix Colorblocked Crossbody bag is particularly unique and designed to make a statement. Of course, much of the autumn is about practicality — school, getting back to the office, riding your bike through a crisp New England town to pick up a newspaper — so also be sure to head to Kate Spade to shop the Buy More, Save More sale — and be sure to check out our favorite fall picks below.
Buy It! Smile Leopard Calf Hair Shoulder Bag, $222.40 with code FALLTREAT (orig. $278); katespade.com
Buy It! Colorblock Cashmere Gallery Cardigan, $262.40 with code FALLTREAT (orig. $328); katespade.com
Buy It! Dotty Leopard Tie Waist Dress, $262.40 with code FALLTREAT (orig. $328); katespade.com
Buy It! Dotty Leopard Poplin Midi Skirt, $198.40 with code FALLTREAT (orig. $248); katespade.com
Buy It! Daily Convertible Backpack, $182.40 with code FALLTREAT (orig. $228); katespade.com
Buy It! Thompson Medium Backpack, $278.40 with code FALLTREAT (orig. $348); katespade.com
Buy It! Rubix Colorblocked Medium Crossbody, $320.60 with code FALLTREAT (orig. $458); katespade.com
