Lifestyle Fashion Kate Middleton Winterized the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years She knows a good thing when she sees it By Jennifer Chan Jennifer Chan Instagram Website Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.Follow her on Instagram. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 20, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Consistency is key! At least that is, if you ask Kate Middleton, who routinely wears certain staples and patterns (or variations of those staples and patterns) time and time again. For a recent appearance in England, the Princess of Wales pulled out yet another polka-dotted number (a print she's routinely worn for years) and looked fresh and festive thanks to her smart styling tricks. She winterized her sheer spotted shirtdress with a camel-colored coat and added pearl drop earrings and a quilted black leather clutch to finish off her look. The Princess of Wales arrives at the Ukraine Centre. Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images In warmer months, we've witnessed the royal reach for polka-dot sundresses and classic shift dresses over the years, and we have to applaud her ability to transition her signature style with the seasons as they change. If you're suddenly in the mood to own a pretty polka-dot piece of your own, we're right there with you. Amazon Shoppers Are Loving These On-Sale Sweater Dresses, Jeans, and Boots Ahead of Black Friday We rounded up several similar options that exude the same appeal as Kate's style for a lot less moola. Over at Amazon, we found a top-rated swing dress under $40 that features a flattering V-neckline and a tie-belt detail. This affordable find comes in plenty of charming prints and solid colors, and would be an excellent staple to have on hand for holiday gatherings to come. For a little variety, we found stylish options at Lulus, including a trendy midi dress (just add ankle booties and a cool moto jacket for an ideal date night look); or take a spin in this demure dress featuring a high neckline and ruffled detail at the hem for family gatherings, office parties, and the like. And Other Stories also has a cute collared dress option for $129 that looks just like Kate's, or check out this dashing mock neck top (which is selling quickly, but still available in size XS) if you'd rather rock this pattern with jeans or trouser pants. Shop more affordable options below, and get ready to channel your inner Kate Middleton this holiday season. & Other Stories Buy It! And Other Stories Collared Midi Dress, $129; stories.com Lulu's Buy It! Lulus Polka Dot Mini Dress, $64, lulus.com Amazon Buy It! Cosonsen V-Neck Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dress; $33.99–$41.99; amazon.com Lulu's Buy It! Lulus Black Polka Dot Midi Dress, $57; lulus.com Nordstrom Buy It! Cece Duet Polka Dot Mini Dress, $129, nordstrom.com & Other Stories Buy It! And Other Stories Diamanté Mock Neck Top, $69; stories.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Best-Selling Throw Blanket Has Fleece on One Side and Faux Fur on the Other — and It's on Sale at Amazon Amazon Shoppers Say This Powerful Air Purifier 'Eliminates' Smells and Smoke — and It's 40% Off 15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8