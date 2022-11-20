Kate Middleton Winterized the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years

Consistency is key!

At least that is, if you ask Kate Middleton, who routinely wears certain staples and patterns (or variations of those staples and patterns) time and time again.

For a recent appearance in England, the Princess of Wales pulled out yet another polka-dotted number (a print she's routinely worn for years) and looked fresh and festive thanks to her smart styling tricks. She winterized her sheer spotted shirtdress with a camel-colored coat and added pearl drop earrings and a quilted black leather clutch to finish off her look.

The Princess of Wales arrives at the Ukraine Centre. Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

In warmer months, we've witnessed the royal reach for polka-dot sundresses and classic shift dresses over the years, and we have to applaud her ability to transition her signature style with the seasons as they change. If you're suddenly in the mood to own a pretty polka-dot piece of your own, we're right there with you.

We rounded up several similar options that exude the same appeal as Kate's style for a lot less moola. Over at Amazon, we found a top-rated swing dress under $40 that features a flattering V-neckline and a tie-belt detail. This affordable find comes in plenty of charming prints and solid colors, and would be an excellent staple to have on hand for holiday gatherings to come.

For a little variety, we found stylish options at Lulus, including a trendy midi dress (just add ankle booties and a cool moto jacket for an ideal date night look); or take a spin in this demure dress featuring a high neckline and ruffled detail at the hem for family gatherings, office parties, and the like.

And Other Stories also has a cute collared dress option for $129 that looks just like Kate's, or check out this dashing mock neck top (which is selling quickly, but still available in size XS) if you'd rather rock this pattern with jeans or trouser pants.

Shop more affordable options below, and get ready to channel your inner Kate Middleton this holiday season.

& Other Stories

Buy It! And Other Stories Collared Midi Dress, $129; stories.com

Lulu's

Buy It! Lulus Polka Dot Mini Dress, $64, lulus.com

Amazon

Buy It! Cosonsen V-Neck Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dress; $33.99–$41.99; amazon.com

Lulu's

Buy It! Lulus Black Polka Dot Midi Dress, $57; lulus.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Cece Duet Polka Dot Mini Dress, $129, nordstrom.com

& Other Stories

Buy It! And Other Stories Diamanté Mock Neck Top, $69; stories.com

