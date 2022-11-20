Kate Middleton Winterized the Classic Pattern She's Made Famous Over the Years

She knows a good thing when she sees it

By
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan
Jennifer Chan

Jennifer Chan is a widely-respected fashion and beauty editor, style expert, and on-air host who regularly appears on Access Hollywood, Extra, KTLA, The List, MSNBC, Sky News, and more with over 16 years of industry experience between New York, Los Angeles, Paris, London, and Chicago. She has been published in InStyle, People, Travel + Leisure, and Real Simple among others and is regularly booked as a host and media personality for major retailers including Bloomingdale's, Macy's, and Nordstrom. Jennifer is also the founder of her personal blog, www.JennChanGlam.com, and makes it her mission to inspire real women to feel confident and stylish from the inside out through their fashion and beauty choices.

Follow her on Instagram.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 20, 2022 06:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The Princess Of Wales Visits Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
Photo: Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty

Consistency is key!

At least that is, if you ask Kate Middleton, who routinely wears certain staples and patterns (or variations of those staples and patterns) time and time again.

For a recent appearance in England, the Princess of Wales pulled out yet another polka-dotted number (a print she's routinely worn for years) and looked fresh and festive thanks to her smart styling tricks. She winterized her sheer spotted shirtdress with a camel-colored coat and added pearl drop earrings and a quilted black leather clutch to finish off her look.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre
The Princess of Wales arrives at the Ukraine Centre. Paul Edwards-WPA Pool/Getty Images

In warmer months, we've witnessed the royal reach for polka-dot sundresses and classic shift dresses over the years, and we have to applaud her ability to transition her signature style with the seasons as they change. If you're suddenly in the mood to own a pretty polka-dot piece of your own, we're right there with you.

We rounded up several similar options that exude the same appeal as Kate's style for a lot less moola. Over at Amazon, we found a top-rated swing dress under $40 that features a flattering V-neckline and a tie-belt detail. This affordable find comes in plenty of charming prints and solid colors, and would be an excellent staple to have on hand for holiday gatherings to come.

For a little variety, we found stylish options at Lulus, including a trendy midi dress (just add ankle booties and a cool moto jacket for an ideal date night look); or take a spin in this demure dress featuring a high neckline and ruffled detail at the hem for family gatherings, office parties, and the like.

And Other Stories also has a cute collared dress option for $129 that looks just like Kate's, or check out this dashing mock neck top (which is selling quickly, but still available in size XS) if you'd rather rock this pattern with jeans or trouser pants.

Shop more affordable options below, and get ready to channel your inner Kate Middleton this holiday season.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Polka Dot GTL
& Other Stories

Buy It! And Other Stories Collared Midi Dress, $129; stories.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Polka Dot GTL
Lulu's

Buy It! Lulus Polka Dot Mini Dress, $64, lulus.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Polka Dot GTL
Amazon

Buy It! Cosonsen V-Neck Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dress; $33.99–$41.99; amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Polka Dot GTL
Lulu's

Buy It! Lulus Black Polka Dot Midi Dress, $57; lulus.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Polka Dot GTL
Nordstrom

Buy It! Cece Duet Polka Dot Mini Dress, $129, nordstrom.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Polka Dot GTL
& Other Stories

Buy It! And Other Stories Diamanté Mock Neck Top, $69; stories.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Amazon bedsure faux fur throw blanket
This Best-Selling Throw Blanket Has Fleece on One Side and Faux Fur on the Other — and It's on Sale at Amazon
smartmi Air Purifier
Amazon Shoppers Say This Powerful Air Purifier 'Eliminates' Smells and Smoke — and It's 40% Off
amazon
15 On-Sale Gifts Amazon Shoppers Are Adding to Their Carts Ahead of Black Friday — Starting at $8
Related Articles
Amazon Outlet Dress Deals Roundup
PSA: Amazon's Outlet Has Fashion-Forward Dresses Up to 54% Off Ahead of Black Friday
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton Loves to Throw on This Cozy Dress Style When Temperatures Drop
The Princess Of Wales Visits Colham Manor Children’s Centre With The Maternal Mental Health Alliance
Kate Middleton Loves to Throw on This Cozy Dress Style When Temperatures Drop
Kate Middleton
Spotted! Kate Middleton's Best Polka Dot Moments This Year
Reese Witherspoon attends the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Sweater Weather Is 'Official, Y'all,' and Reese Witherspoon Is Wearing These 3 Cozy Styles on Repeat
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton Went Monochrome with a Turtleneck Dress in the Subtle Color We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now
Everlane Sweater Sale
Cozy Fall Sweaters, Including Selena Gomez's Chunky Turtleneck, Are 30% Off at Everlane Now
Kate Middleton, Princess Diana
Kate Middleton Recreates Princess Diana's Polka Dot Outfit While Wearing Late Royal's Earrings
Olivia Wilde attends the Hollywood Critics Awards at Taglyan Complex on January 09, 2020
Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See
Work Dresses
12 Work-Perfect Dresses No One Will Guess You Got on Amazon for Under $40
Katy Perry
Last Night's Look: The Red Carpet Outfits You Have to See