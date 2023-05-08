Kate Middleton Carried Her Go-To Top-Handle Bag Style in a Fresh Shade That's Perfect for Summer

And this $40 Amazon option looks super similar 

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

Published on May 8, 2023 05:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag Tout
Photo: Getty Images

It looks like Kate Middleton has bagged her go-to purse style in another color!

Despite all of the rightfully deserved hubbub surrounding the Princess of Wales' Coronation outfit, we were equally excited about a particular accessory from one of her outfits leading up to the event: a small top-handle bag, which looks just like this $40 one from Amazon.

We've seen her carry a nearly-identical black boxy bag on numerous occasions — she's toted it around at least three times this year. But the thing that piqued our interest of the new one is actually its white hue, which is seasonally appropriate.

Matching her shoes and skirt, the white bag popped against her bright red Eponine London coat for a festive, springy spin. Instead of feeling dark, the top-handle trade made the look feel fresh, bright, and energetic — and like something we want to recreate all summer long.

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag
Getty Images

Aside from its square-like shape and singular top-handle design, this Amazon option has another unique tie to the Princess — the bag shares the same name as Kate's late mother-in-law, Diana. Although it has a few slight distinctions, like a crocodile-embossed texture (similar to her black one) and gold hardware, it's a similarly stunning seasonal staple.

Kate carried hers using the designated top handle, but you can also go hands-free with the super useful crossbody strap, which celebrities, like Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Blake Lively, have all been fans of lately. With so much versatility and an affordable price, it's no wonder why the bag has more than 800 perfect ratings.

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag
Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Diana Top-Handle Crossbody Bag in White, $39.90; amazon.com

One shopper called the top-handle carryall an "adorable spring and summer bag," while another wrote that it has a "really unbeatable price for a nice, high-quality item."

Another shopper, who ordered the bag in one of the other 17 colors, gave it a perfect rating, saying that it's "just the right size." They explained: "This holds a small wallet, a tin of lip balm, a small hand sanitizer, a tin of hand cream, my inhaler, a single pen, and a small pill box with room for my phone, my keys, and a single Kind bar."

If patent leather purses, or ones that incorporate gold details, are more your prerogative, Amazon has plenty of those, too — and for under $80. Kate just showed us that accessories really do make an outfit.

Head to Amazon to grab the The Drop Diana Top-Handle Crossbody Bag now, and keep scrolling to shop for more similar styles.

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag
Amazon

Buy It! JW Pei Fae Top-Handle Crossbody in Beige, $79.99; amazon.com

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Catmicoo Mini Bag with Crocodile Pattern in White, $27.99 (orig. $37.99); amazon.com

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Scarleton Gold Top-Handle Satchel Crossbody Bag in White, $39.99; amazon.com

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Jackie & Jill Top-Handle Crossbody Small Purse with Crocodile Pattern in White, $29.99 (orig. $31.99); amazon.com

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Cuiab Small Bag in White, $18.99; amazon.com

Kate Middleton White Top-Handle Bag
Amazon

Buy It! Famypal Crocodile Crossbody Shoulder Bag in White, $25.65 with coupon (orig. $38.99); amazon.com

