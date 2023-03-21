Kate Middleton's White Blazer Just Ushered in Spring Fashion, and This Similar Style Is on Sale at Amazon

It might not feel like it, but spring is officially here — and so is spring fashion, according to Kate Middleton.

On March 21, the Princess of Wales was seen heading to a meeting in London for her new endeavor, Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. And to no one's surprise, her outfit also meant business. She showed up in a white Alexander McQueen blazer, black pants, a black belt, and some black pumps.

Getty

Her blazer felt intentional since the spring equinox just occurred, almost as if she was celebrating the changing of seasons, and the changing of fashion that comes with it. So, we're taking her queue and adding this nearly identical white blazer to our carts ASAP, especially while it's on sale for less than $50 at Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! LookbookStore Notched Lapel Blazer Jacket in Beige, $47.45 with coupon (orig. $58.70); amazon.com

The LookbookStore Notched Lapel Blazer, which has more than 3,600 five-star ratings, makes us feel like we're seeing double. The color, the single button, the flap pockets, it all looks so similar to Princess Kate's.

It's lined with cute tiny polka dots that you can choose to show off by pushing up your sleeves, and it comes in sizes XS through XXL. But, note that one size represents two standard ones: An XS fits a 0 to 2, S fits a 4 to 6, and so on, all the way up to a size 22.

The color of Kate's blazer looks like it might not be pure white, and one shopper said that this blazer is the same way. "The 'beige' is exactly as pictured — it's really off-white." The shopper also noted, "It fits true to size and is great quality. It's fully lined (cute polka dots!) and feels like a more expensive piece."

Another shopper wrote, "I was surprised how nice this blazer looks for the price!" They wear it to work but explained that if you want to wear jeans and a T-shirt with it, you can do that, too.

And as someone who wears a blazer with nearly every single outfit, I tend to only wear white ones twice a year: during the holidays and in the springtime. And it looks like Kate just gave me the go-ahead to break out the white blazer again for this spring.

Head to Amazon to grab the LookbookStore Notched Lapel Blazer before prices go back up.

