Kate Middleton's Worn This Comfy Shoe Brand for Just About Every Activity — Even Dragging Tires

Published on February 17, 2023 03:30 PM

Kate Middleton Veja Gilt Sale TOUT
Photo: Getty Images

This celebrity-worn sneaker brand might be giving Kate Middleton's go-to Superga sneakers a run for their money.

The Princess of Wales recently visited Landau Forte College Derby, where she put aside her blazer and got active to celebrate Captain Preet Chandi's record-breaking solo Antarctica trip. While there, she strapped on a harness and dragged tires across the ground to show students how Chandi trained beforehand — and she did so in a pair of trendy, Veja sneakers.

She styled them with a pair of trousers, a white long-sleeve shirt, and a matching blazer, which all came together for a sporty look. She's worn the white low-tops before, too, leading us to believe that she's added a new pair of kicks to her collection of permanent footwear staples.

Kate Middleton Veja Gilt Sale Embed
Getty Images

And as luck would have it, an almost-identical style to Kate's and over 100 other Veja styles are on sale now for up to 28 percent off at Gilt. Enter your email address on Gilt's website for free access, and then you're just a few clicks away from tons of epic footwear deals. The sale runs through Tuesday, February 21 at 12 p.m. ET, but sizes always sell out fast, so don't stall!

Veja Shoes on Sale at Gilt

It appears that Kate wore a pair of Veja Esplar sneakers with metallic details for her most recent outing — and these similar ones sans the shiny gold logo are 20 percent off right now at Gilt. They're great for professional occasions where you'll be standing, moving, or walking a lot, and they look nice with blazers, trousers, or jeans. (Plus, there are all the ways Kate Middleton and I have both styled them.)

Kate Middleton Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Esplar Logo Leather Sneaker, $119.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com

We're not kidding when we say lots of celebs wear the shoes: Last summer, Big Little Lies actress Laura Dern wore the Veja Campo sneakers. And right now, Gilt has many different colors and styles of them on sale, including this suede pair that's now $140. It has a chunkier heel than other Vejas, the brand's signature "V" logo stitched in bright white, and a suede finish.

Kate Middleton Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Campo Suede Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com

Another celebrity who owns a pair of Vejas? Lily Collins. The Emily in Paris star's shoe of choice is the white Veja V-10s, and we're adding this similar multi-colored pair to our wishlist. A mix of suede and leather, they're the perfect hybrid for those who have a hard time settling on a single pair of shoes, and they're $35 off right now. (P.S. Meghan Markle has also worn Veja V-10s!)

Diamonds may be a girl's best friend, but a comfortable pair of shoes — especially ones celebrities wear — is a close second. Head on over to Gilt and grab a pair before the sale ends.

Keep scrolling for more Vejas shoes on sale now.

Kate Middleton Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-10 Suede-Trim Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com

Kate Middleton Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker, $85.99 (orig. $105); gilt.com

VEJA Condor 2 Alveomesh Sneaker
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Condor 2 Alveomesh Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $195); gilt.com

Kate Middleton Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $139.99 (orig. $165); gilt.com

