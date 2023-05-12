Kate Middleton's Post-Coronation Sneakers Were from This Sleek Shoe Brand That's Secretly on Sale Right Now

The Princess of Wales has worn Veja sneakers numerous times

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Published on May 12, 2023 04:30 PM

Kate Middleton Vejas Shoes
Photo: People / Getty Images

All eyes were on the Royal Family this past weekend!

But ours were on a pair of comfy sneakers that Kate Middleton whipped out during the momentous weekend. On May 7, the Princess of Wales, alongside her husband Prince William, greeted local fans outside Windsor Castle. Eagle-eyed fashionistas and avid fans of the famous family would know that she was wearing a pair of sneakers from the brand she's often spotted sporting, and it's one that Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Laura Dern have worn, too: Veja.

In due time, Gilt has secretly knocked down prices on dozens of Veja sneakers, like V-10s, Campos, and Esplars — the latter of which are Kate's choice. Promo codes aren't required, and all you have to do is create a free account on Gilt's website to shop all of the royally good deals.

Kate Middleton Vejas Shoes
Getty Images

Shop Veja Shoes on Sale at Gilt

Kate's post-Coronation shoes were in the Esplar silhouette, and right now, this similar white leather pair is $20 off. The logo isn't as splashy as the one on Kate's pair, and, in fact, the barely-there stitching in the famous "V" shape practically flies under the radar. The outcome? A timeless sneaker, that while inherently sporty, has a dressy pull, too.

Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com

While sneakers can get sweaty, stinky, and shabby with repeat wear, these canvas high-top ones are less likely to, thanks to their breathable canvas material and a lace-up closure, which can be tightened all the way up or left open for sweater-wearing or skin-baring days, respectively. And with all the summer walks and outdoor activities in the works, the tractioned rubber sole and lightly padded insole are two more reasons to grab the now-$100 pair.

Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Nova Canvas High-Top Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com

Need both a literal and metaphorical boost? It's time to pick up the Veja Campo Leather Sneakers. The 1-inch platform soles will lift you up physically, while the classically colored kicks will be a mood changer when paired with a summery set or a flared jumpsuit — a cute 'fit always makes us a bit happier.

Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com

While the sale is still running for the next few days — it ends on Tuesday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET — sizes and styles are already disappearing. Whether you want a pair like Kate's, or another similar style, you better move fast!

Keep scrolling to shop more Veja sneakers on sale at Gilt.

Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Rio Branco Alveomesh & Suede Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneaker, $169.99 (orig. $195); gilt.com

Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Impala Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com

Veja Gilt Sale
Gilt

Buy It! Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $105); gilt.com

