Lifestyle Fashion Kate Middleton's Post-Coronation Sneakers Were from This Sleek Shoe Brand That's Secretly on Sale Right Now The Princess of Wales has worn Veja sneakers numerous times By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 12, 2023 04:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Getty Images All eyes were on the Royal Family this past weekend! But ours were on a pair of comfy sneakers that Kate Middleton whipped out during the momentous weekend. On May 7, the Princess of Wales, alongside her husband Prince William, greeted local fans outside Windsor Castle. Eagle-eyed fashionistas and avid fans of the famous family would know that she was wearing a pair of sneakers from the brand she's often spotted sporting, and it's one that Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Laura Dern have worn, too: Veja. In due time, Gilt has secretly knocked down prices on dozens of Veja sneakers, like V-10s, Campos, and Esplars — the latter of which are Kate's choice. Promo codes aren't required, and all you have to do is create a free account on Gilt's website to shop all of the royally good deals. Getty Images Shop Veja Shoes on Sale at Gilt Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150) Veja Nova Canvas High-Top Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $120) Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $175) Veja Rio Branco Alveomesh & Suede Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $160) Veja V-10 Sneaker, $169.99 (orig. $195) Veja Impala Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $160) Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $105) Kate Middleton Carried Her Go-To Top-Handle Bag Style in a Fresh Shade That's Perfect for Summer Kate's post-Coronation shoes were in the Esplar silhouette, and right now, this similar white leather pair is $20 off. The logo isn't as splashy as the one on Kate's pair, and, in fact, the barely-there stitching in the famous "V" shape practically flies under the radar. The outcome? A timeless sneaker, that while inherently sporty, has a dressy pull, too. Gilt Buy It! Veja Esplar Leather Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $150); gilt.com While sneakers can get sweaty, stinky, and shabby with repeat wear, these canvas high-top ones are less likely to, thanks to their breathable canvas material and a lace-up closure, which can be tightened all the way up or left open for sweater-wearing or skin-baring days, respectively. And with all the summer walks and outdoor activities in the works, the tractioned rubber sole and lightly padded insole are two more reasons to grab the now-$100 pair. Gilt Buy It! Veja Nova Canvas High-Top Sneaker, $99.99 (orig. $120); gilt.com Need both a literal and metaphorical boost? It's time to pick up the Veja Campo Leather Sneakers. The 1-inch platform soles will lift you up physically, while the classically colored kicks will be a mood changer when paired with a summery set or a flared jumpsuit — a cute 'fit always makes us a bit happier. Gilt Buy It! Veja Campo Leather Sneaker, $149.99 (orig. $175); gilt.com While the sale is still running for the next few days — it ends on Tuesday, May 16 at 4 p.m. ET — sizes and styles are already disappearing. Whether you want a pair like Kate's, or another similar style, you better move fast! Keep scrolling to shop more Veja sneakers on sale at Gilt. Gilt Buy It! Veja Rio Branco Alveomesh & Suede Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja V-10 Sneaker, $169.99 (orig. $195); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja Impala Sneaker, $129.99 (orig. $160); gilt.com Gilt Buy It! Veja Nova Canvas Sneaker, $79.99 (orig. $105); gilt.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping This Celeb-Worn Maternity Brand Just Put Practically Everything on Sale, but Only for a Limited Time 8 Epic Deals You Can Score This Weekend, Including Apple AirPods, Supergoop Sunscreen, and the Ninja Creami This Spacious Weekender Bag from Shay Mitchell's Luggage Brand Is an Overpacker's Saving Grace