Kate Middleton Loves to Throw on This Cozy Dress Style When Temperatures Drop

Kate Middleton probably has access to all the finest clothes the world has to offer, yet she often returns to one similar style like clockwork this time of year — turtleneck dresses.

Earlier this month, the newly-appointed Princess of Wales stepped out in a surprisingly affordable $60 Mango dress while visiting the Colham Manor Children's Centre, a U.K. charity of which she serves as patron. She styled the dark green, high-neck dress with a black double-breasted coat and suede olive green pumps to match.

We've noticed this quintessential dress style often becomes a common choice for Kate when temperatures drop. In January, she wore a similar ensemble for an outing with Prince William, featuring a camel coat and coordinating knit skirt set that resembled a dress. And earlier this month, the Princess of Wales wore yet another monochromatic camel look with a turtleneck sweater dress, proving again that the style deserves a spot in your cold weather wardrobe.

While we might not have an endless supply of tiaras and diamonds, this is one royal look we can easily copy thanks to the array of affordable styles available online. This $40 ribbed dress from Amazon comes in 30 colors and patterns. It has a sleek, figure-hugging shape that looks refined and classy (and ready for teatime with the future queen).

If you want a more laid-back look, you can stay true to Kate's color palette while tastefully letting loose with this wool blend sweater dress. It has small slits at the hem that give it a bit of flair without compromising warmth. Perfect for layering, you can throw a peacoat on top for that royal family aesthetic or add some edge with a leather bomber like we've seen other celebs do.

Not only will a high-neck dress help fight off frosty wind chills, but it would also be ideal for office holiday parties. While this Mango dress is a bit pricier than the one Kate wore, it's worth the investment since it can be reworn every season.

In addition to its midi length, you can add taller boots for a more winterized look. Plus, the decorative seams give the dress a subtle and unexpectedly chic upgrade.

Not a fan of lighter colors? Try this so-dark-brown-it's-almost-black dress. Similar to one of Kate's choices, this calf-length piece features ribbed detailing for a bit of spice. It has flared cuffs for an additional feminine touch and pairs well with sneakers, heels, or boots.

There's also this Madewell dress with balloon sleeves that offers a romantic, classical vibe for nearly half-off or this comfortable rayon-spandex blend ribbed dress from Amazon for under $35.

As you can see, the turtleneck dress is an essential piece to own if you want to copy Kate's classic cold weather outfit formula, which is all the more reason to grab one (or two!) to wear this season. Keep scrolling to shop more budget-friendly turtleneck dresses, some of which are on sale now.

