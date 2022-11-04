Kate Middleton Went Monochrome with a Turtleneck Dress in the Subtle Color We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now

With fall comes colorful leaves, Starbucks holiday coffees, and cozy wardrobe staples. If you're looking for ideas on how to revamp your wardrobe, you may want to take style inspiration from Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales was recently spotted wearing a monochromatic ensemble, featuring a classic camel coat over a turtleneck dress with coordinating accessories, during a recent outing with Prince William. The light brown color palette is one that always seems to return this time of year along with turtleneck dresses.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The best part about turtleneck dresses in a neutral color like this is that they'll practically never go out of style and can be worn well after the season changes. Not to mention it's a simple design that's easy to accessorize with a matching belt, handbag, and shoes, as Kate demonstrated earlier this week.

The good news is, you can easily recreate the royal's look without spending a ton of money. We scoured the internet to find six lookalikes for her dress in similar earth tone hues that cost less than $50 from popular retailers like Amazon, Old Navy, and Nordstrom Rack. Plus, some styles are even on sale with prices starting as low as $27, so now's definitely the time to add one (or two) to your closet.

Shop Turtleneck Dresses Inspired by Kate Middleton:

PrettyGuide Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

Old Navy Fitted Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Mini Dress, $28 (orig. $34.99) oldnavy.gap.com

Exlura Ribbed Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com

French Connection Soft Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $49.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $43.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

Nina Leonard Turtleneck Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress, $26.97 (orig. $64); nordstromrack.com

Most dresses on our list have bodycon fits, but if you're looking for something with a chunky and loose silhouette, the Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress might be for you. It's a more laid back take on Kate's sophisticated look and is available in several fall-inspired shades.

We know not everyone is a fan of true turtlenecks, so we made sure to include dresses of different lengths and necklines. For example, the PrettyGuide Turtleneck Sweater Dress goes below the knee and has a full turtleneck that can be folded over or under, whereas this fitted mini dress falls above the knee and has a mock neck that's less constricting. Both are comfortable choices that'll keep you warm and are easy to layer with jackets and coats.

Keep scrolling to see all of the under-$50 turtleneck dresses inspired by Kate's latest look.

