Kate Middleton Went Monochrome with a Turtleneck Dress in the Subtle Color We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now

 Similar comfy dresses start at just $27

By
Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

Published on November 4, 2022 09:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during their official visit to Scarborough
Kate Middleton. Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

With fall comes colorful leaves, Starbucks holiday coffees, and cozy wardrobe staples. If you're looking for ideas on how to revamp your wardrobe, you may want to take style inspiration from Kate Middleton.

The Princess of Wales was recently spotted wearing a monochromatic ensemble, featuring a classic camel coat over a turtleneck dress with coordinating accessories, during a recent outing with Prince William. The light brown color palette is one that always seems to return this time of year along with turtleneck dresses.

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits The Street, a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their service, during an official visit to Scarborough on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

The best part about turtleneck dresses in a neutral color like this is that they'll practically never go out of style and can be worn well after the season changes. Not to mention it's a simple design that's easy to accessorize with a matching belt, handbag, and shoes, as Kate demonstrated earlier this week.

The good news is, you can easily recreate the royal's look without spending a ton of money. We scoured the internet to find six lookalikes for her dress in similar earth tone hues that cost less than $50 from popular retailers like Amazon, Old Navy, and Nordstrom Rack. Plus, some styles are even on sale with prices starting as low as $27, so now's definitely the time to add one (or two) to your closet.

Shop Turtleneck Dresses Inspired by Kate Middleton:

  • PrettyGuide Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
  • Old Navy Fitted Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Mini Dress, $28 (orig. $34.99) oldnavy.gap.com
  • Exlura Ribbed Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com
  • French Connection Soft Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $49.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com
  • Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $43.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com
  • Nina Leonard Turtleneck Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress, $26.97 (orig. $64); nordstromrack.com

Most dresses on our list have bodycon fits, but if you're looking for something with a chunky and loose silhouette, the Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress might be for you. It's a more laid back take on Kate's sophisticated look and is available in several fall-inspired shades.

We know not everyone is a fan of true turtlenecks, so we made sure to include dresses of different lengths and necklines. For example, the PrettyGuide Turtleneck Sweater Dress goes below the knee and has a full turtleneck that can be folded over or under, whereas this fitted mini dress falls above the knee and has a mock neck that's less constricting. Both are comfortable choices that'll keep you warm and are easy to layer with jackets and coats.

Keep scrolling to see all of the under-$50 turtleneck dresses inspired by Kate's latest look.

turtleneck dresses
Amazon

Buy It! PrettyGuide Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

turtleneck dresses
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Fitted Long-Sleeve Mock-Neck Rib-Knit Mini Dress, $28 (orig. $34.99); oldnavy.gap.com

turtleneck dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Exlura Ribbed Bodycon Pullover Sweater Dress, $44.49 (orig. $49.89); amazon.com

turtleneck dresses
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! French Connection Soft Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress, $49.97 (orig. $98); nordstromrack.com

turtleneck dresses
Amazon

Buy It! Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $43.99 (orig. $62.99); amazon.com

turtleneck dresses
Nordstrom Rack

Buy It! Nina Leonard Turtleneck Ribbed Midi Sweater Dress, $26.97 (orig. $64); nordstromrack.com

