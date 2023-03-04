Lifestyle Fashion We Found a Cute Bag That Looks Like the One Kate Middleton Always Carries for Just $26 at Amazon Shoppers say it “looks expensive” By Nicola Fumo Nicola Fumo Nicola has covered style and culture since 2012, with work published by The New York Times, Vanity Fair, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Slate, Forbes, and more. She has worked as an editor for Vox Media, Hearst, Forbes, The Daily Beast, and Interview Magazine on projects spanning print, digital, social, video, and podcasts. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she now lives between Los Angeles and New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 4, 2023 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Getty Images Kate Middleton joined Prince William in Wales for a handful of events last week — and her outfits did not disappoint. As always, the Princess of Wales looked polished in some of her signature styles, including a re-wear of a red and white houndstooth coat we last saw five years ago. We also spotted Kate carrying a small, black box bag on two occasions during the trip. It must be a favorite in her collection, because we've seen her with the same bag in tow at least three times last year — to visit Prince Charles' Foundation in London, on a royal tour of Denmark, and for a meeting with Commonwealth troops ahead of the Queen's funeral. Her croc-effect purse appears to be an older version of the Amberley bag from Mulberry, a British fashion label known for its handbags. It seems that Mulberry has altered the silhouette since Kate started carrying the purse a few years ago. The brand's bags normally cost around $1,000, and it looks like the style has long been sold out. Getty Images If you don't have hundreds of dollars to drop, consider picking up this similar style for $26 at Amazon. Of course, there will be a few differences between the two, but this affordable purse has many of the same details as Kate's: It's small, boxy, croc-embossed, has an envelope flap front, and can be carried by the top handle or worn as a crossbody with a removable strap. (For a larger bag with many of the same details, check out this $37 style.) Amazon Buy It! Catmicoo Croc Mini Purse, $25.99; amazon.com This $21 Striped Sweater Looks So Similar to the One Kate Middleton Just Wore The purse has dozens of five-star ratings from a number of reviewers who said they were impressed by the quality of the bag, especially for the price point. "Excellent craftsmanship," one shopper said, noting that the bag is "small and compact" and "beautiful." Another customer said the bag "looks expensive" and wrote, "I am obsessed with this purse and display it with my luxury bags," adding, "I got it needing something quick for a trip, and now I use it all the time." And a third person called it the "perfect little purse" and said, "It's just big enough to hold a phone, keys, a small wallet, and maybe some lipstick or something similar." If you'd prefer a pop of color, the purse also comes in dark green, bright orange, and ivory, and there's also a smooth version of the bag, which comes in black, orange, and white. At the low price of $26, you could easily add multiple to your collection. Head to Amazon to grab this affordable bag that's similar to the one Kate always carries. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Calvin Klein Basics, Including Bralettes, Tees, and Loungewear, Are Up to 43% Off at Amazon Right Now This $35 Dress Has the Statement Sleeve We're Seeing on Celebs Like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen Tons of Comfortable Shoes Are on Sale at Amazon Right Now — and Everything Is Under $50