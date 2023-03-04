We Found a Cute Bag That Looks Like the One Kate Middleton Always Carries for Just $26 at Amazon

Kate Middleton joined Prince William in Wales for a handful of events last week — and her outfits did not disappoint.

As always, the Princess of Wales looked polished in some of her signature styles, including a re-wear of a red and white houndstooth coat we last saw five years ago. We also spotted Kate carrying a small, black box bag on two occasions during the trip. It must be a favorite in her collection, because we've seen her with the same bag in tow at least three times last year — to visit Prince Charles' Foundation in London, on a royal tour of Denmark, and for a meeting with Commonwealth troops ahead of the Queen's funeral.

Her croc-effect purse appears to be an older version of the Amberley bag from Mulberry, a British fashion label known for its handbags. It seems that Mulberry has altered the silhouette since Kate started carrying the purse a few years ago. The brand's bags normally cost around $1,000, and it looks like the style has long been sold out.

Getty Images

If you don't have hundreds of dollars to drop, consider picking up this similar style for $26 at Amazon. Of course, there will be a few differences between the two, but this affordable purse has many of the same details as Kate's: It's small, boxy, croc-embossed, has an envelope flap front, and can be carried by the top handle or worn as a crossbody with a removable strap. (For a larger bag with many of the same details, check out this $37 style.)

Amazon

Buy It! Catmicoo Croc Mini Purse, $25.99; amazon.com

The purse has dozens of five-star ratings from a number of reviewers who said they were impressed by the quality of the bag, especially for the price point. "Excellent craftsmanship," one shopper said, noting that the bag is "small and compact" and "beautiful."

Another customer said the bag "looks expensive" and wrote, "I am obsessed with this purse and display it with my luxury bags," adding, "I got it needing something quick for a trip, and now I use it all the time." And a third person called it the "perfect little purse" and said, "It's just big enough to hold a phone, keys, a small wallet, and maybe some lipstick or something similar."

If you'd prefer a pop of color, the purse also comes in dark green, bright orange, and ivory, and there's also a smooth version of the bag, which comes in black, orange, and white. At the low price of $26, you could easily add multiple to your collection.

Head to Amazon to grab this affordable bag that's similar to the one Kate always carries.

