Kate Middleton Put a Twist on One of Her Go-To Styles for Her First Solo Outing of the Year

Kate Middleton made her first solo appearance of the year last week, paying a visit to the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton — and, of course, she opted for her go-to winter style, but this time with a twist.

For the occasion, The Princess of Wales wore a red-orange sweater skirt set with a ribbed turtleneck top and coordinating maxi skirt, keeping warm for winter while looking polished. She styled the set with a black belt at the waist, which gave the illusion that it was just a dress. Kate has been wearing belted turtleneck sweater dresses throughout the colder months, so this look felt in line with her signature style.

Getty Images

Getty Images

With the versatility of wearing the pieces together or on their own, a sweater skirt set is a stylish and practical idea for any wardrobe. The sweater top can just as easily be worn with jeans or trousers, and the knit skirt pairs well with blouses or even a good T-shirt. Even better? We found plenty of similar affordable options so you can emulate Kate's style.

There are plenty of sets to choose from, available in different skirt lengths and top fits. This under-$50 style on Amazon comes in five distinct colors, including some colorblocked options that really make the set stand out.

The mock neck top has a soft puff sleeve with an elegant drape that adds interest to the silhouette. The pleated, A-line skirt hits below the calf but above the ankle to add texture and movement to the set.

Amazon

Buy It! Pink Queen Two-Piece Sweater Skirt Set, $44.99; amazon.com

There's also this affordable sweater skirt set that has a different silhouette with a more voluminous top and a slim skirt. The mock neck sweater has a relaxed fit that balances the fitted pencil skirt, which hits just below the knee. It comes in eight neutral colors, including navy, heather gray, and three shades of brown.

Amazon

Buy It! Daily Ritual Boucle Cropped Sweater and Pencil Skirt Set, $32.90; amazon.com

Though Kate wore her pieces together, it reminded us just how practical it is to own a matching set for winter. Keep reading for more Kate Middleton-inspired sweater skirt sets.

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Two-Piece Turtleneck Top and Midi Skirt Set, $41.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Zesica Two-Piece Sweater Set, $29.99–$39.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Chouyatou Ribbed Knit Skirt Set, $37.98–$39.98; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Pink Queen Two-Piece Sweater Outfit, $40.99; amazon.com

