Kate Middleton's Go-To White Sneakers Are on Sale for More Than 50% Off Right Now

You’ll save more than you spend on a pair of Supergas at Amazon

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Published on September 30, 2022 06:56 PM

kate middleton and the Supergas Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Photo: Getty

Sneaker season is technically every season, but there's something about throwing on a pair of baggy jeans and a cozy sweater with classic white sneakers that screams fall. Whether you're traveling, commuting to work, or hitting up your local pumpkin patch, a good pair can keep you comfy without messing up your outfit — and one of Hollywood's favorite styles is more than half off right now.

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker has racked up quite a popular following over the years, attracting one royal fan in particular who has worn them on repeat for a decade. Kate Middleton has paired the Superga canvas sneakers with everything from classic black jeans to trendy cargo pants, including while on a walking tour of the ancient Mayan ruins in Belize in March.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Caracol, an ancient Mayan archaeological site
Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

And right now, you can get a pair for 54 percent off, knocking the price down to as little as $30. It's easy to see why the Superga sneakers are a staple for the Princess of Wales — and a must-have for your shoe closet. They're designed with a breathable canvas upper and have a low ankle cut that keeps your feet cool while walking.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Supergas Sneakers Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $29.99 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

The timeless silhouette has a lace-up closure detailed with metal eyelets, along with a cushioned footbed that provides lasting comfort for all-day wear. If you plan to walk around in them as much as Kate does, you'll feel supported through the elements thanks to their natural rubber crepe-texture outsoles that provide extra traction and durability.

In addition to the royalty, Amazon shoppers love these popular canvas shoes too, which have more than 4,700 five-star ratings. "Even without no-show socks, these were incredibly comfy the first day I wore them for several hours," one reviewer wrote.

Another person added, "I wear them to work all the time because they go with everything and they're easy to pull on in the morning." Someone else said, "They are very stylish, and I always get compliments whenever I wear them."

Other celebrities have also been spotted in Superga sneakers in recent months, including Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton, Ariana Grande, and HGTV star Christina Haack. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has worn the brand's platform sneakers on repeat, which is a lifted version of the classic sneaker that you can get for up to 56 percent off right now.

No matter what your plans are this fall, having a classic white sneaker on hand will help streamline your closet and make getting dressed so much easier. Shop more on-sale Supera sneakers below.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Supergas Sneakers Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers, $39.41 (orig. $80); amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Supergas Sneakers Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Superga 2402 Mule, $61.75 (orig. $65); amazon.com

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Supergas Sneakers Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Superga S5111sw Sneaker, $51.10 (orig. $89); amazon.com

