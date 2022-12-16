Kate Middleton Went Casual in This Year's Royal Christmas Card with Her Trusty Sneakers

The Prince and Princess of Wales released their annual Christmas card earlier this week, and while there was some surprise at the casual nature of the photo, we can't say we're shocked at Kate Middleton's choice of shoes — she's been wearing them for nearly a decade.

Smiling alongside her husband Prince William and three children in the happy snapshot, Kate wore an airy eyelet button-down shirt with a pair of blue skinny jeans, along with her tried and true Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers (practically a sixth family member at this point).

Normally retailing for $65, the shoes are majorly discounted right now at Amazon. You can get a pair for as little as $28, which is essentially like getting two pairs for the price of one.

We'd bet that Kate has a pretty impressive collection of shoes, so what is it about these Superga sneakers that has her constantly reaching for them? When we look for sneakers, we ask ourselves if they hold up to the four "C's:" comfort, cost, cycle, and cute-factor.

First and foremost, comfort is obviously important. Along with wearing them to walk around ancient ruins in Belize, thanks to their rubber soles, she can also carry out her mom duties in them, like wrangling all the heirs together for a Christmas card photo.

If Kate's many Superga sightings aren't enough to convince you, plenty of Amazon customers have also confirmed their comfort. One five-star reviewer said, "The best part of them is that on the first wear they feel broken in and comfortable." Another person added that they are good walking shoes: "Very supportive soles and great for walking and or gym days."

Seasonal shoes like Uggs are trendy, but not always the most practical come summer days. Supergas are ideal for all the seasons, hence their cycle. The cotton canvas material and the low-ankle cut is breathable and helps prevent uncomfortable clammy feet, but if you have cold feet (also no fun), they can be warmed up with a thick sock, if need be — hello, winter white sneakers.

The silver eyelets, slim silhouette, and clean color? Well, they're all design elements that fit the cute-factor. Modern, yet classic, these shoes can be worn on a summer evening with a floral dress, on a holiday shopping trip to the mall with sweaters and jeans, or to the office with your everyday work 'fits.

If the shoes are a fit for a princess, do we really even need to think twice about adding a pair to our rotation? Make sure to grab a pair of Superga sneakers before prices shoot back up.

