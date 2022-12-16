Lifestyle Fashion Kate Middleton Went Casual in This Year's Royal Christmas Card with Her Trusty Sneakers Treat yourself to shoes fit for a princess while they’re on sale By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 16, 2022 06:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales released their annual Christmas card earlier this week, and while there was some surprise at the casual nature of the photo, we can't say we're shocked at Kate Middleton's choice of shoes — she's been wearing them for nearly a decade. Smiling alongside her husband Prince William and three children in the happy snapshot, Kate wore an airy eyelet button-down shirt with a pair of blue skinny jeans, along with her tried and true Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers (practically a sixth family member at this point). Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton. Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images Want to unlock even more savings? Sign up to get hand-picked deals delivered by text message. Normally retailing for $65, the shoes are majorly discounted right now at Amazon. You can get a pair for as little as $28, which is essentially like getting two pairs for the price of one. We'd bet that Kate has a pretty impressive collection of shoes, so what is it about these Superga sneakers that has her constantly reaching for them? When we look for sneakers, we ask ourselves if they hold up to the four "C's:" comfort, cost, cycle, and cute-factor. First and foremost, comfort is obviously important. Along with wearing them to walk around ancient ruins in Belize, thanks to their rubber soles, she can also carry out her mom duties in them, like wrangling all the heirs together for a Christmas card photo. Amazon Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $27.97–$61.75 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com If Kate's many Superga sightings aren't enough to convince you, plenty of Amazon customers have also confirmed their comfort. One five-star reviewer said, "The best part of them is that on the first wear they feel broken in and comfortable." Another person added that they are good walking shoes: "Very supportive soles and great for walking and or gym days." Seasonal shoes like Uggs are trendy, but not always the most practical come summer days. Supergas are ideal for all the seasons, hence their cycle. The cotton canvas material and the low-ankle cut is breathable and helps prevent uncomfortable clammy feet, but if you have cold feet (also no fun), they can be warmed up with a thick sock, if need be — hello, winter white sneakers. Kate Middleton Loves to Throw on This Cozy Dress Style When Temperatures Drop The silver eyelets, slim silhouette, and clean color? Well, they're all design elements that fit the cute-factor. Modern, yet classic, these shoes can be worn on a summer evening with a floral dress, on a holiday shopping trip to the mall with sweaters and jeans, or to the office with your everyday work 'fits. If the shoes are a fit for a princess, do we really even need to think twice about adding a pair to our rotation? Make sure to grab a pair of Superga sneakers before prices shoot back up. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping After Using This Roomba, Amazon Shoppers Say Their Floors Are 'Spotless' — and It's 37% Off Right Now 8 Face Masks That Will Arrive Before Your Next Flight and Start at Just $5 — Including a Celebrity Favorite This Fuzzy Hooded Sweatshirt Is 'So Warm' and 'Snuggly,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale at Amazon Now