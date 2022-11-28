Lifestyle Fashion The White Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Nearly a Decade Are Just $30 on Amazon Today Grab them before Cyber Monday officially ends By Alex Warner Alex Warner Instagram Website Alex Warner is the senior celebrity and entertainment writer and strategist for People.com with over 5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of shopping-focused topics, such as how to get celebrity looks for less, the best deals and sales online, products trending on social media, and new brand launches. She also dives deep into data reports to strategize future content opportunities.Alex's writing spans across multiple verticals including fashion, beauty, home, and lifestyle and she has covered celebrity news, awards shows, and live events such as the royal wedding. We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sneakers are like soulmates: You find a pair you love and stick with them for, well, ever. In Kate Middleton's case, that's her Superga sneakers.

Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale May Be Even Better Than Black Friday — and We Found the 430+ Best Deals

The Princess of Wales has been wearing the brand's trusty white canvas kicks for nearly a decade. We can't confirm that the same pair has been in her rotation all these years (her kicks always look crisply white, after all), but we can attest that she always wears the same style: the 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker. You can snag the sneakers on major sale at Amazon right now thanks to Cyber Monday — while her Supergas normally go for $65 (which is on the more affordable side to begin with), you can score a pair for as little as $30 today. Yep, that's more than half-off! Amazon Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $29.99 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Kate rarely strays from her trusty Superga sneakers when it comes to sporting a casual shoe; most recently, she broke them out for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, a sailing race in Southwest England. The Princess coordinated the classic sneakers with a pair of white shorts and a navy-and-white striped sweater, perfect for the maritime occasion. In fact, she's worn the shoes more than a handful of times, including during a walking tour of Belize's ancient ruins — proving that they're not only cute, but supportive, too. The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins The 1851 Trust. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images Aside from the fact that they're Kate's go-tos, there are more reasons to add the sneakers to your cart. The 100 percent cotton canvas material makes them extremely breathable (sweaty feet are an absolute no-go), while the rubber soles provide comfort and support every step of the way (pun intended). So whether you're hiking through ancient ruins like Kate, or taking a leisurely stroll along the beach, you don't have to worry about achy feet the next day. The silver eyelets also add a hint of pizazz to the everyday sneaker, while the low ankle-height keeps the overall look easy, breezy, and polished, making the styling options endless. Kate's worn her Supergas with everything from skinny jeans to cargo pants to wide-leg trousers, but you don't have to stop there — dresses and skirts are fair game, too. It's no wonder why the brand's sneakers have graced so many famous feet. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spotted wearing the platform Superga sneakers on numerous occasions, while Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Nicky Hilton, and HGTV star Christina Haack have all recently stepped out in a pair, too. The TL;DR? Supergas are a must-have in your comfy footwear rotation, so if you don't already own a pair, or your old ones need a refresh, now's the time to scoop them up. Once you've added a pair (or two) of the royal–approved shoes to your cart, be sure to check out the millions of other deals you can get at Amazon during Cyber Monday. More Superga Sneakers on Sale: Superga 2402 Mule, $48.75 (orig. $65) Superga 2306 Cotu Sneaker, $35.55 (orig. $79) Superga S5111sw Sneaker, $63.61 (orig. $89) Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. 