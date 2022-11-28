The White Sneakers Kate Middleton Has Worn for Nearly a Decade Are Just $30 on Amazon Today

Grab them before Cyber Monday officially ends

By
Alex Warner
Alex Warner
Alex Warner

and
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski

Published on November 28, 2022 02:00 PM

kate middleton and the Supergas Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker
Photo: Getty / Supergas

Sneakers are like soulmates: You find a pair you love and stick with them for, well, ever. In Kate Middleton's case, that's her Superga sneakers.

The Princess of Wales has been wearing the brand's trusty white canvas kicks for nearly a decade. We can't confirm that the same pair has been in her rotation all these years (her kicks always look crisply white, after all), but we can attest that she always wears the same style: the 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker. You can snag the sneakers on major sale at Amazon right now thanks to Cyber Monday — while her Supergas normally go for $65 (which is on the more affordable side to begin with), you can score a pair for as little as $30 today. Yep, that's more than half-off!

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kate-middleton/" data-inlink="true">Kate Middleton</a> Supergas Sneakers Sale
Amazon

Buy It! Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, $29.99 (orig. $64.95); amazon.com

Kate rarely strays from her trusty Superga sneakers when it comes to sporting a casual shoe; most recently, she broke them out for the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix, a sailing race in Southwest England. The Princess coordinated the classic sneakers with a pair of white shorts and a navy-and-white striped sweater, perfect for the maritime occasion. In fact, she's worn the shoes more than a handful of times, including during a walking tour of Belize's ancient ruins — proving that they're not only cute, but supportive, too.

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England
The Duchess Of Cambridge Joins The 1851 Trust. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Aside from the fact that they're Kate's go-tos, there are more reasons to add the sneakers to your cart. The 100 percent cotton canvas material makes them extremely breathable (sweaty feet are an absolute no-go), while the rubber soles provide comfort and support every step of the way (pun intended). So whether you're hiking through ancient ruins like Kate, or taking a leisurely stroll along the beach, you don't have to worry about achy feet the next day.

The silver eyelets also add a hint of pizazz to the everyday sneaker, while the low ankle-height keeps the overall look easy, breezy, and polished, making the styling options endless. Kate's worn her Supergas with everything from skinny jeans to cargo pants to wide-leg trousers, but you don't have to stop there — dresses and skirts are fair game, too.

It's no wonder why the brand's sneakers have graced so many famous feet. Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been spotted wearing the platform Superga sneakers on numerous occasions, while Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande, Nicky Hilton, and HGTV star Christina Haack have all recently stepped out in a pair, too.

The TL;DR? Supergas are a must-have in your comfy footwear rotation, so if you don't already own a pair, or your old ones need a refresh, now's the time to scoop them up. Once you've added a pair (or two) of the royal–approved shoes to your cart, be sure to check out the millions of other deals you can get at Amazon during Cyber Monday.

