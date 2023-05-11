The Silk Blouse Kate Middleton Practiced Archery in Is Sold Out, but This Lookalike Is Available for Just $28

Both easygoing button-ups have chic puff sleeves

By
Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 11, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Kate Middleton Silk Blouse TOUT
Photo: Getty / People / Reese Herrington

Last weekend was a family affair for the Prince and Princess of Wales. After closing out King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on May 6, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and their kids visited the Brownie troop in Slough, England, to participate in the Big Help Out, a day of volunteering.

And Kate was dressed to get her hands dirty. As the royal family sanded, painted, and shoveled dirt, the Princess wore her go-to G-Star Raw Cargo Pants with durable Chelsea boots and spring's favorite breezy style: a silky blouse.

Kate Middleton Silk Blouse EMBED
Getty Images

Featuring puff sleeves and a breathable silhouette, Kate's blue shirt from CountryClubUK is a top choice for spring, but her exact $141 top is sold out. Not to worry, though — we found a nearly identical blouse at Amazon that costs just $28.

The Milumia Button Down Blouse comes in a similar flowy style that's perfect for warmer temperatures. It's made of 100 percent polyester and offers full coverage of the arms thanks to its long sleeves that feature a cute puff design. The sleeves have a cuff at the ends that can be unbuttoned and rolled up on extra hot days.

You can get the Milumia Button Down Blouse in nine gorgeous colors, including classic shades like black and white, and more vibrant summer-ready hues like pink and green, in sizes S through XL. And they're all available for under $30.

Milumia Women's Elegant Button Down Blouse Long Sleeve Stand Collar Puff Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Button Down Blouse in Blue, $27.99; amazon.com

And if low cuts are always a concern, the blouse has a high neckline, similar to Kate's shirt. Plus, it's easy to slip on and off due to the no-fuss button-up style, which also makes it a wonderful option for layering over a lightweight tank top.

One five-star reviewer called the blouse "beautiful" and "elegant," and said they "would buy [it] again. Another person said the "well-made" shirt had "nice, light fabric." And a third shopper praised its versatility: "Exactly the feminine blouse I was looking for that can be worn with a classic A-line skirt to dress slacks to jeans."

If you're looking for a staple shirt you can wear to work, while on vacation, and more, shop more colors of the Milumia Button Down Blouse at Amazon below.

Milumia Women's Elegant Button Down Blouse Long Sleeve Stand Collar Puff Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Button Down Blouse in Pink, $26.99; amazon.com

Milumia Women's Elegant Button Down Blouse Long Sleeve Stand Collar Puff Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Button Down Blouse in White, $26.99; amazon.com

Milumia Women's Elegant Button Down Blouse Long Sleeve Stand Collar Puff Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Button Down Blouse in Black, $27.99; amazon.com

Milumia Women's Elegant Button Down Blouse Long Sleeve Stand Collar Puff Sleeve Top
Amazon

Buy It! Milumia Button Down Blouse in Green, $28.99; amazon.com

