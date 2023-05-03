Lifestyle Fashion Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna Are Convincing Us to Try Flower Earrings for Spring Shop similar pairs starting at just $8 By Alyssa Grabinski Alyssa Grabinski Instagram Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 3, 2023 03:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Instagram Gigi Hadid/ Getty Images Kate Middleton, Rihanna, and more celebrities are really feeling the power of… flower earrings. In the past few months, we've seen the springy accessories soar, and with all the upcoming outdoor festivities and warm weather fashion, they're all we can think about. At the end of February, the Princess of Wales wore a dangly rose gold pair to the BAFTAs. Then in April, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Watts, and Gigi Hadid all accessorized with various floral ear adornments. And just a few days ago, Rihanna attended the 2023 Met Gala decked out in flowers. Her entire look was showered with them, from her dress to her earrings. We Spotted Sandra Bullock in the Comfy Pant Trend Celebrities Resurrect Every Summer Shop Celebrity-Inspired Floral Earrings Anthropologie Blossom Drop Earrings in Neutral, $48; anthropologie.com Artilady Flower Statement Earrings in Purple, $10.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com BaubleBar Lizzie Earrings, $35.20 with code BB20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com Damleng Acrylic Large Flower Stud Dangle Earrings in White, $7.99; amazon.com Miweel Oversize Resin Big Flower Earrings, $10; amazon.com BaubleBar Lee Earrings, $35.20 with code BB20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com Zara Enameled Flower Earrings, $22.90; zara.com Lilly Pulitzer Oversized Orchid Earrings in Gold Metallic, $48; zappos.com Anthropologie Flower Petal Earrings in Pink, $54; anthropologie.com Olivia Welles Flora Drop Earrings in Worn Silver, $29.97 (orig. $84); nordstromrack.com Open Edit Flower Enamel Earrings, $14.97 (orig. $25); nordstromrack.com Flowers are popping up somewhere else entirely, too. Back in March, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry stunned in ravishing gowns featuring rose-shaped details, aka rosettes, which cropped up again on a handful of celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala, including Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway. To put it simply, flower accessories are a spring trend that's absolutely b(l)ooming — and pro tip, they would make for a great Mother's Day present. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite floral earring finds. Kate Middleton's Pleated Dress Is Almost Completely Sold Out — but You Can Get a Similar Look Starting at $28 As spring and summer strike, ponytails are the hairstyle we always lean on to keep our necks sweat-free. And putting our hair up provides us with the perfect opportunity to show off a pair of dangly earrings, like these one-of-a-kind gold blossom ones from Anthropologie that look like Kate Middleton's pair. They're ideal to wear to spring soirees with a pleated maxi dress, a tousled updo, and a fancy wicker clutch. But for your average Monday, they'd fix up any casual look, like a linen set or a pair of flowy pants. Anthropologie Buy It! Anthropologie Blossom Drop Earrings in Neutral, $48; anthropologie.com Gigi Hadid's large and lively statement earrings had a unique flower and leaf-like shape, and this $11 pair from Amazon looks surprisingly similar. One shopper, who bought them in white, said that they're "chic and expensive looking," while a few other shoppers noted their similarities to designer pairs. You can score them in multiple colors, but this light purple pair that's 27 percent off will get you the best bang for your buck. Amazon Buy It! Artilady Flower Statement Earrings in Purple, $10.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com Want a pair that brings meaning to the phrase statement earrings — and one that also happens to be marked down? BaubleBar is having a spring sale, and everything on the website is 20 percent off with the code BB20. These petunia-inspired earrings are a more over-the-top, sparkly version of J.Lo's and are made with glittering crystals and gold-plated brass. Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Lizzie Earrings, $35.20 with code BB20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com This white pair that looks like an oversized stud is also giving us J.Lo vibes, while these silver drop ones are 64 percent off their usual price. Two celebrities wearing floral accessories is a coincidence. But a handful? It looks like it's the next big trend — and we're not about to miss out. Keep scrolling to shop more flower earrings inspired by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and more celebrities. Amazon Buy It! Damleng Acrylic Large Flower Stud Dangle Earrings in White, $7.99; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Miweel Oversize Resin Big Flower Earrings, $10; amazon.com Baublebar Buy It! BaubleBar Lee Earrings, $35.20 with code BB20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com Zara Buy It! Zara Enameled Flower Earrings, $22.90; zara.com Zappos Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Oversized Orchid Earrings in Gold Metallic, $48; zappos.com Anthropologie Buy It! Anthropologie Flower Petal Earrings in Pink, $54; anthropologie.com Nordstrom Buy It! Olivia Welles Flora Drop Earrings in Worn Silver, $29.97 (orig. $84); nordstromrack.com Nordstrom Buy It! Open Edit Flower Enamel Earrings, $14.97 (orig. $25); nordstromrack.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.