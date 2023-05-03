Kate Middleton, Gigi Hadid, and Rihanna Are Convincing Us to Try Flower Earrings for Spring

Shop similar pairs starting at just $8

Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you. She has previously covered fashion, beauty, and entertainment content, ranging from the newest Harry Styles music video to how to achieve the Hailey Bieber aesthetic, and more. During her undergraduate studies at The University of Arizona and during her graduate studies at Northwestern University, she freelanced for brands like POPSUGAR and The Everygirl. She also previously interned at L'OFFICIEL USA, where she got to cover a wide variety of topics. When not writing, you can find her planning outfits for future events, online shopping, or chatting up a storm with her nearest friend.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 3, 2023 03:00 PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Celebrities + flower earrings TOUT
Photo: Instagram Gigi Hadid/ Getty Images

Kate Middleton, Rihanna, and more celebrities are really feeling the power of… flower earrings.

In the past few months, we've seen the springy accessories soar, and with all the upcoming outdoor festivities and warm weather fashion, they're all we can think about. At the end of February, the Princess of Wales wore a dangly rose gold pair to the BAFTAs. Then in April, Jennifer Lopez, Naomi Watts, and Gigi Hadid all accessorized with various floral ear adornments.

And just a few days ago, Rihanna attended the 2023 Met Gala decked out in flowers. Her entire look was showered with them, from her dress to her earrings.

Shop Celebrity-Inspired Floral Earrings

Flowers are popping up somewhere else entirely, too. Back in March, Nicole Kidman and Halle Berry stunned in ravishing gowns featuring rose-shaped details, aka rosettes, which cropped up again on a handful of celebrities at the 2023 Met Gala, including Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway.

To put it simply, flower accessories are a spring trend that's absolutely b(l)ooming — and pro tip, they would make for a great Mother's Day present. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite floral earring finds.

As spring and summer strike, ponytails are the hairstyle we always lean on to keep our necks sweat-free. And putting our hair up provides us with the perfect opportunity to show off a pair of dangly earrings, like these one-of-a-kind gold blossom ones from Anthropologie that look like Kate Middleton's pair.

They're ideal to wear to spring soirees with a pleated maxi dress, a tousled updo, and a fancy wicker clutch. But for your average Monday, they'd fix up any casual look, like a linen set or a pair of flowy pants.

Anthropologie Blossom Drop Earrings
Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie Blossom Drop Earrings in Neutral, $48; anthropologie.com

Gigi Hadid's large and lively statement earrings had a unique flower and leaf-like shape, and this $11 pair from Amazon looks surprisingly similar. One shopper, who bought them in white, said that they're "chic and expensive looking," while a few other shoppers noted their similarities to designer pairs. You can score them in multiple colors, but this light purple pair that's 27 percent off will get you the best bang for your buck.

Boho Stud Earrings for Women
Amazon

Buy It! Artilady Flower Statement Earrings in Purple, $10.99 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Want a pair that brings meaning to the phrase statement earrings — and one that also happens to be marked down? BaubleBar is having a spring sale, and everything on the website is 20 percent off with the code BB20. These petunia-inspired earrings are a more over-the-top, sparkly version of J.Lo's and are made with glittering crystals and gold-plated brass.

Lizzie Earrings
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Lizzie Earrings, $35.20 with code BB20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com

This white pair that looks like an oversized stud is also giving us J.Lo vibes, while these silver drop ones are 64 percent off their usual price. Two celebrities wearing floral accessories is a coincidence. But a handful? It looks like it's the next big trend — and we're not about to miss out.

Keep scrolling to shop more flower earrings inspired by Kate Middleton, Jennifer Lopez, Gigi Hadid, and more celebrities.

DAMLENG Fashion Bohemian Acrylic Large
Amazon

Buy It! Damleng Acrylic Large Flower Stud Dangle Earrings in White, $7.99; amazon.com

Miweel Bohemian Luxury Oversize
Amazon

Buy It! Miweel Oversize Resin Big Flower Earrings, $10; amazon.com

Lee Earrings
Baublebar

Buy It! BaubleBar Lee Earrings, $35.20 with code BB20 (orig. $44); baublebar.com

ENAMELED FLOWER EARRINGS
Zara

Buy It! Zara Enameled Flower Earrings, $22.90; zara.com

Lilly Pulitzer Oversized Orchid Earrings
Zappos

Buy It! Lilly Pulitzer Oversized Orchid Earrings in Gold Metallic, $48; zappos.com

Flower Petal Earrings
Anthropologie

Buy It! Anthropologie Flower Petal Earrings in Pink, $54; anthropologie.com

Flora Drop Earrings OLIVIA WELLES
Nordstrom

Buy It! Olivia Welles Flora Drop Earrings in Worn Silver, $29.97 (orig. $84); nordstromrack.com

Open Edit Enamel Flower Drop Earrings
Nordstrom

Buy It! Open Edit Flower Enamel Earrings, $14.97 (orig. $25); nordstromrack.com

