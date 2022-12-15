Kate Middleton Sparkled in a Sequin Midi Dress in a Classic Holiday Color

All we want for Christmas is Kate Middleton's shimmering red dress — and it looks like our holiday wish might just come true.

Earlier this month, Kate Middleton looked merry and bright in a recent promo for the second annual Christmas concert, Royal Carols: Together at Christmas. The future queen wore a stunning red sequined midi dress that immediately captured our attention.

Covering the entire dress, the sequins gleamed under the camera lights while Kate beamed into the camera. Aside from the eye-catching sparkle, other highlights of the dress included sheer sleeves and its flowy and graceful A-line design. She paired the dress with matching pumps for a festive look.

Red is a classic holiday color, that's for sure. And one that other celebrities have also been particularly fond of this year. Mindy Kaling recently wore a short red dress that she declared was "more of a standing only kinda dress," while Jennifer Lopez wore an entire outfit in the vibrant cherry hue earlier this month — we're talking red glasses, a red bag, and red shoes. It's settled: Now is the time to rock ruby-colored outfits, especially during the holidays.

Luckily, you can look just as ravishing as Kate did with her sparkly red sequin dress, but for a much cheaper price. The bread and butter of holiday styles? This Floral A-Line Lace Dress from Amazon that's lacy, flowy, and a near-perfect dupe for Kate's dress. It has longer sleeves and a knee-length design, and if you order soon, you can get it before the holidays. An extra selling point? It's under $45.

One customer, who ordered the dress in one of the other 25 colors, said "I love this dress and get compliments every time I wear it," while another claimed the "shape is very flattering and [the] material is soft."

Amazon

Buy It! Jasambac Vintage Floral A-Line Lace Dress, $20.39–$41.99; amazon.com

With temperatures dropping, mini dresses might be out of the question for you. This Ruffle Midi dress from Free People has the same lengthier look as Kate's, but with a few distinguishable features — no sparkles, just ruffles. Wear both ruffled straps over your shoulders, off-the-shoulder, or do one of each!

free people

Buy It! Free People Ruffle It Up Midi Dress, $108; freepeople.com

For a holiday 'fit that screams life of the party, opt for this Free People Crystal Clear Mini Dress. Creating a sea of fringe as you dance the night away, this dress will move and flow with your every step, while the sequins will glow under the lights of the dance floor (maybe even Christmas decorations, too).

As for the tiny spaghetti straps and low scoop back, well, they'll let you get in touch with your fun and playful fashion side. And best of all, you can rewear it for New Year's Eve, too.

To shine bright like a (queen's) diamond, there's also this slightly sparkly lace dress from Nordstrom or this cocktail dress under $47 from Amazon. Keep scrolling for more show-stopping red dresses below.

Free People

Buy It! Free People Crystal Clear Mini Dress, $198; freepeople.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Connected Apparel Sequin Lace Sheath Dress, $89; nordstrom.com

Amazon

Buy It! Grace Karin Long Sleeve Pencil Dress, $28.55–$46.99; amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Miusol Retro Floral Lace Cocktail Mini Dress, $44.99; amazon.com

